100 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1922
100 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1982
Frederick County's new sheriff is proposing a cooperative program with state police, which he hopes will drastically improve the delivery of law enforcement service in the county. "What I intend to start, almost immediately, in a day-to-day program with the state police, to have the nearest car — be it a deputy or state trooper — respond to a call," Sheriff Robert C. Snyder said. Snyder, a former state police commander at Frederick barracks B, said he has made progress with the state on the plan "and I hope to implement the package after the first of the year."
Some recipients of Christmas cards from Frederick City architectural historian Douglas Greene have told him they throw away the card he sends and save the envelope. But that doesn't disturb Greene, because it usually takes him about an hour and a half to address each of the 30 cards he mails. For the past 20 years, Greene has been decorating the envelopes of his cards with calligraphy, an ornate style of writing that dates back to the fourth century A.D.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 2002
The controversy surrounding the Ten Commandments monument in Memorial Park appears to be over after the city decided to sell the land to the Frederick Fraternal Order of Eagles, who signed paperwork taking over the land Monday afternoon. The sale puts ownership of the monument back in the hands of its original owner, who donated the stone to the county in 1958.
The race was on Monday night as last-minute shoppers jammed area stores, grim-faced and determined. At 5:30 p.m., cars ringed Francis Scott Key Mall as folks stopped on the way home from work. "It's a mess out there, said one man perusing the Rudolph figurines at Hecht's department store. "I should have come in my helicopter."
