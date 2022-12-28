100 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1922
Living trees and cut timbers may become the mute calendars of much of the undated pre-Columbian history of North America, as the result of a new means of time determination to be first applied to the study of the Chaco Canyon, New Mexico, ruins explored by the National Geographic Society. Tree growth shows that trees not only register the passing years by their rings, but the contour, thickness and conformation of these rings indicate climatic changes from year to year. Moreover these changes are cyclic. Dr. A.E. Douglas of the University of Arizona and the Carnegie Institution has developed a method which science now recognizes as a trustworthy process of reading tree records of time and climate.
Four hundred and twenty-five gallons of milk were lost when the truck of Edward Jackson, of Buckeystown, skidded on the slippery road near Rockville Tuesday morning. As he attempted to round a curve, a short distance this side of Rockville, the machine skidded to the left, swerved right and upset. The milk, in cans, was dumped into the road and lost. The loss of the milk totaled about $125. Mr. Jackson came to Buckeystown from Montgomery county some time ago and has been engaged in shipping milk to Washington.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1982
The Sixth Judicial Circuit Court’s chief judge supports a proposal for an additional judge in Frederick County. A third circuit court judgeship would “permit us to schedule cases much more easily and keep the cases more current,” Judge Samuel W. Barrick said.
A Frederick County jail administrator has been named as the county’s first grants coordinator and citizens services division director. Michael E. Stovall, director of Inmate Services for the Frederick County jail since January 1979, will assume the post when transition details from his current job can be worked out.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 2002
The pair of black Labrador retrievers that escaped from a car as it crashed on I-70 near Hollow Road on Christmas morning has been found. A state trooper found Madison, the 3-year-old female Lab, after she had been killed by a car on I-70 westbound about 1/4 mile from Hollow Road, Frederick County Animal Control Interim Director Harold Domer said Friday. The dog’s collar and Ohio license confirmed it was Madison, he said. Jordan, a 2-year-old female, was found alive and well, however, by Shawn and Sherry Kopper, who live along Hollow Road near the scene of the accident.
For Frederick High School’s band, getting a New Year’s Eve gig at the Peach Bowl was a piece of cake. Getting to the performance was another matter. Band director Stephen Pearl said skeptics told him the 70-piece band wouldn’t be able to raise the $42,000 the trip would cost. Mr. Pearl, a veteran teacher, was determined and rallied the interest of the kids having only started the fundraising in August. Band members sold everything from pizza to jewelry.Tom Dickman, the most successful public high school basketball coach in Maryland the past 30 years, has been named the first ever men’s basketball coach at Hood College. Dickman, the head coach at Thomas Johnson since 1974, will begin his new job next season, although he will start recruiting right away.
