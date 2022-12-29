100 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 1922
Run out of his home and chased at very close range with a knife was the experience of Joseph Repp, North Bentz street, early Thursday morning. During the chase Repp was nicked with the knife and, according to his story, saved himself by jumping over a fence and running with might and pain, coatless, hatless and in his stocking feet, to police headquarters. According to Repp, there was a little party at his home upon his return to Westminster. “Now I didn’t care for that and after eating my supper, I went to bed,” he said. About 2 o’clock Thursday morning, he awoke and heard a big commotion downstairs and went down to see what it was about. He discovered a quantity of “Christmas cheer” was missing and found Stewart Weaver, who he thought was “paralyzed” from Christmas cheer. Far from that, Weaver became antagonistic and procured a knife from the table and made a leap for Joe, who ran outside.
Containing 40 pages of local information and 72 ages in all, in addition to the cover, The News-Post yearbook for 1923, which was inaugurated three years ago, is now off the press and is ready for distribution to patrons who call at the building on Court street. The pages devoted to local facts are of special value to Frederick Countians. Among the features are a digest of game and fish laws, origin of city and county, distances from Frederick to 56 different towns and cities, and important local events of the year listed day by day.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 1982
Frederick lawyer M. Albert Morningstar is looking forward to making laws in Annapolis. Morningstar, 36, will start his first term in the Maryland General Assembly’s House of Delegates on Jan. 12. He will share Legislative Subdistrict 3B with fellow Democrat Del. James E. McClellan. Morningstar edged out Del. Julien P. Delphey, a three-term Republican incumbent, for the seat.
The Frederick Community College basketball team is just one game away from gaining national attention. The Cougars, whose only blemish on an 11-1 mark is a season-opening loss to Allegheny-Pittsburgh, will get a chance to avenge that loss tonight when the two teams meet in the finals of the FCC/Lions Holiday Tournament.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 2002
While snow blankets parts of the East Coast, Level One drought restrictions persist in Central Maryland and the Frederick area as Baltimore reservoirs linger below normal levels. It will take a winter of prolonged precipitation for the governor to completely lift those restrictions, according to Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty, though Frederick water levels have largely returned to normal. “Our reservoirs are full,” city water chief Marc Stachowski said, “and rivers are at or above normal levels.”
