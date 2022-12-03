100 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1982
Construction is again under way at the new Frederick County Courthouse. It's to correct what Project Coordinator E.R. "Tip" Lillard calls "ineffective footing drains, which should prevent the basement from becoming soaked after rainstorms." Ironically, the $9.2 million complex was built in the Carroll Creek floodplain.
The birth of a drug and alcohol prevention/intervention program in the Thurmont-Emmitsburg area could help other communities with their own drug problems. Board of Education staff member Robert DeVaux, who presented the proposal, said it would include setting up and training a school-community team. Information learned by the team would then be shared by the other communities. "Alcohol and other drugs are a problem in all schools, all communities," not just in the Thurmont-Emmitsburg area, DeVaux said, but the Catoctin area would be a starting point.
Frederick County is loaning two used sheriff's department patrol cars to the city police force, which lost two cars in a bloody crash on Halloween. "it think it's a good spirit of cooperation," Chief Richard J. Ashton said of a deal allowing the city to rent the surplus cars for $1 a month until replacement squad cars arrive. "We're going to use the two county cars for non-emergency patrol vehicles," the city police chief explained. "They will allow us to provide service more efficiently."
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 2002
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide if minorities can be given a boost to get into universities, a subject still heatedly contested a quarter-century after the justices first addressed affirmative action in college admissions. The court will tell universities how much weight, if any, they may assign to an applicant's race at state are race-conscious admissions policies at many public and private colleges, law schools and medical schools. The only time the Supreme Court considered a college race case, the justices issues a split 1978 ruling that banned racial quotas but gave states little other direction.
Firefighters spent about 10 hours putting out a mulch fire at the Frederick County landfill Sunday night, according to Chief Stephen Wisner of United Fire Engine Co. The fire broke out in an area of the landfill where people leave yard trimmings, tree limbs and brush, according to the fire chief. The only way to put out the fire was to spread out the mulch pile and soak it, he said.
