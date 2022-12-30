100 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1922
Formal opening of the New Francis Scott Key Hotel, Frederick’s million-dollar community project, will take place on Monday evening, January 8. The opening will be known as stockholders night. Invitations will be mailed this evening to all stockholders, inviting them to this important event in the history of Frederick.
A red apple is a red apple to a city person. It’s only a countryman as a rule that bites into an apple with the keen look of a connoisseur and calls by its pet name. “Apples have certain identifying marks that help those who know them to avoid disappointment. The Jonathan, for instance, is one of the best and one of the most common varieties in season during the fall and is excellent both for eating and cooking, according to one apple expert. “From the standpoint of quantity, the most important apple to be found on the market is the Ben Davis. It is of good size and very attractive in appearance, being so heavily striped with red in well-grown specimens as to make it nearly a sold red color on the sunny side,” he said.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1982
Location, labor and land. Those are magic words to Frederick County Economic Development Director Donald R. Date. They’re the words Date uses to entice businesses around the country to consider locating in Frederick County.
Frederick’s elected city government is now purely Democratic. Alderman Calvin S. “Cy” Bartgis, the lone Republican on the five-member board of aldermen, switched his party affiliation to Democrat about three weeks ago. “There’s more life in the Democratic party,” Bartgis said. “Some 16 years ago, I was a Democrat and changed to Republican.”
20 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 2002
Holiday travelers who left before Christmas may have a different airport experience if they fly home after New Year’s Day. Their checked bags likely will be searched for explosives, although the method — machine, human hands or dogs — will vary by airport. And at more than 40 airports, travelers with only carry-on bags no longer can go straight to the gate. They’ll have to make a detour to the ticket counter or a kiosk to get a boarding pass. The changes are bound to create problems.
Plans describing how farmers will prevent nutrients from running off fields into streams must be implemented by Dec. 31, said Don Vandrey, director of communication for the Maryland Department of Agriculture. State officials will send letters to those who have not done a mandatory nutrient management plan or requested a delay in writing one, and they could be subject to penalties starting at $250, Mr. Vandrey said.
