100 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick New-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1982
An Arizona-based oil firm has revised its plans to develop land east of New Market. Cardon Oil Co.’s new plan — for a service station and restaurant — was submitted to the Frederick County Planning Commission on Dec. 20. The new plan includes a 4,000-square-foot restaurant, but differs slightly from the truck stop proposal. Plans call for fewer parking spaces for trucks, less capacity for diesel fuel and greater capacity for gasoline than the original plan. And the station will also have a new name: Target Service Station and Restaurant.
Frederick County’s Parks and Recreation Commission wants to increase fees for reserving ballfields, picnic pavilions and tennis courts. To reserve any facility a fee should be charged, said Gilbert Kingsbury, parks director. Kingsbury said the proposed fees are “somewhat arbitrary. We’re justing trying to make it consistent.” Current fees were set seven years ago, and Kingsbury said he wanted to bring the fees more in line with today’s values. “It’s still dirt cheap compared to other counties,” he said.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 2002
It was a year of an intractable drought, political upheaval in Annapolis and a horrendous double murder. But the sniper-style shootings that gripped the region and the arrest of two suspects at a rest stop near Myersville emerged as the No. 1 story of 2002 in a survey of newsroom employees of The Frederick News-Post. The No. 2 story, according to The News-Post, were the results of the November election, when voters elected a Republican governor for the first time since 1966.
Here’s how a poll conducted on The Frederick News-Post Web site ranked the tops stories of 2002: 1. The sniper saga ends with arrests of two at an I-70 rest stop near Myersville. 2. The national anthrax probe leads to searches at a Frederick apartment and the Frederick Municipal Watershed. 3. The Maryland election chases the Democratic party out of the governor’s mansion. 4. A long drought causes widespread water restrictions. 5. Gov. Parris Glendening’s proposals for legislative districts is thrown out by the Maryland Court of Appeals.
100 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 1923
This date was New Year’s Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
This date was New Year’s Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 2003
New Year’s resolutions have become an annual tradition, as much a part of the holiday season as wreaths and Christmas trees. But after the holiday, when the Christmas tree lies rotting in the back yard, New Year’s resolutions are put away and stored until the next holiday season. That’s why many Frederick County residents said they haven’t made New Year’s resolutions this year.
New statewide gun laws requiring handguns to have integrated trigger locks go into effect today, and while advocates predict it will save lives, gun dealers fear it could hurt their business. Paul Lane, owner of The Gun Center on Rosemont Avenue, said the law could effectively end gun sales in the state. Manufacturers would drop Maryland in favor of other, larger markets elsewhere, he said. “It’s too costly to retool the whole production line for one state,” Mr. Lane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.