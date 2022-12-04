100 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1922
Several hundred people from Frederick attended the dedication of the new Venable stadium at Baltimore Saturday. A crowd of many thousands gathered in the stadium which was opened for the first time. After a military parade and drill a football game was played between elevens representing the Quantico Marines and the Third U.S. Army Corps. "Mike" Thompson, Emmitsburg, refereed the contest and got through the game without a protest. The Marines won by a 13 to 12 score.
A fire in the mountain near Burkittsville was reported last midnight to be spreading. At that hour the fire was near the top of the mountain and had burned over about five acres of small timber. It was reported that the fire was bout two miles from the Horsey distillery property and made a reflection that could be seen for a long distance. The origin of the fire is not known.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1982
"The future of agriculture and the Farm Bureau is up to you, the members, to work in the organization and other farm related organizations you belong to." Giving his annual report in Ocean City before the general session Friday of the 67th annual Maryland Farm Bureau Convention, President Leon B. Enfield, of Knoxville, said part of the problem in today's agriculture is that farmers are so efficient and they want to produce so much. "But demand has remained flat with little growth," he said, and Americans spend the lowest amount (16 1/2 percent) of their disposable income on food.
Recording artist Jonathan Edwards appeared in Frederick Thursday night to perform before a sellout crowd at the City Room on North Market Street. Approximately 30 people waited in line before the doors opened. The opening act was Jon Carroll, formerly of Starland Vocal Band.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 2002
The American Civil Liberties Union dropped its lawsuit against the City of Frederick on Tuesday, 13 days after city officials voted to sell the land on which the controversial Ten Commandments monument sits. The monument is on public property in Frederick's memorial Park, which the ACLU says is unconstitutional because it is city-owned land.
Douglas Browning was named Frederick County manager Tuesday, while other high-level administrative posts remained in limbo, and Commissioners President John L. Thompson Jr.'s move to make administrators' meetings open to the public was defeated. Mr. Browning had been acting county manager since June 2002.
The Frederick County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of participating in a City of Frederick tax plan for redevelopment, which includes the demolition and replacement of the John Hanson and Taney public housing projects. The committee is on the verge of applying for an $18 million grant, known as HOPE VI, from the federal Housing and Urban Development.
