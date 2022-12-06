100 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 1922
How Elmer Dixon and Randolph Norris broke open the door to the residence of Trilby Sewell on Broadway street, Sunday night, and then engaged in a pitched battle with the occupants of the house, lamps, chairs and other missiles being hurled, was related in detail before Justice J. Grahame Johnson in police court Tuesday night. The assailants contended that they did not break the door open, but that it was standing ajar and that a lamp was thrown at them from inside and they entered for the purpose of having a “settlement” with the lamp hurler.
The rain Monday night and early Tuesday morning slightly flushed the mountain streams from which the city derives its water supply. The streams are still very low and water is being pumped into the main near Yellow Springs. Mayor Culler stated that while the rain slightly improved conditions, the improvement will be only temporary unless more rain follows. The chlorine plant at the Fishing creek receiver, which had been out of commission a few days, has been repaired and is in working order.
As a result of the third raid within the past few months, seven proprietors of establishments in Brunswick, where slot machines were operated, were ordered to pay fines for operating such machines in their places of business. Several of those arrested in the last raid have been fined on the same charge on two previous occasions.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 1982
Frederick is a long way from Pearl Harbor and the passage of 41 years tends to dull memories. But for Thomas Byrd and others who attended Pearl Harbor Day services Sunday afternoon, Dec. 7, 1941, will long be remembered.
While Sunday didn’t exactly feel like Christmas shopping weather, Frederick Countians still crowded area stores in search of holiday items. “Our business was excellent,” claimed William Anders, owner of Quynn’s Hardware on Patrick Street. “Our hourly average sales compared very favorably with Friday and Saturday sales and we were probably a little ahead of Friday and Saturday. We were very pleased with today’s sales.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 2002
Starting in the wee hours of the morning Thursday, Frederick County battled the biggest snowstorm it has seen in years. The only storm that came close to yielding this amount of snow for Frederick in the last few years occurred in January, when the county got 6 inches, said meteorologist Steve Zubrick, of the National Weather Service. At least 8 inches of snow fell in Knoxville by 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Mr. Zubrick said.
The 2-year-old plan to ship tons of garbage out of Frederick County on a regular basis has now led county officials to explore buying property for a trash transfer station, according to county commissioners President John L. Thompson Jr. The idea of a transfer station was approved, in principle, by the commissioners in September 2000, when staff members and consultants told the commissioners the dump is on pace to fill up by 2006 or 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.