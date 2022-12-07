100 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1922
The temperature dropped to 4 degrees below the freezing point Wednesday night, with prospects of still colder weather by this morning. It was the lowest temperature of the winter and was the first real December weather of the season. The high-pressure weather area bringing the cold weather came from the West and settled over the Middle Atlantic states.
A number of farmers of Lewistown district appeared before the County Commissioners Wednesday and complained that their real estate had been assessed too high in the recent revaluation of real estate, by the assessors. It was the largest delegation that has yet complained in a body in proportion to the size of the district.
There seems to be a sudden excess of eligible and willing spinsters in the country — that is eligible and willing to be persuaded to leave their present unwedded state. There are numbers of lonely women who are so anxious to have a try at wedded bliss that they will even answer an advertisement for a wife. An advertisement in The News of Sept. 16, placed by Mr. Gallion, “a man who owns the nicest home at Pen-Mar,” has elicited no less than 189 answers from all parts of the country. In writing to The News, Mr. Gallion says, “Only one took it up in earnest and she will be here this coming week — a talented lady with some means, not half as old as I am but a true lady.”
40 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1982
A 65-foot bridge over Owens Creek on Kelbaugh Road is needed to replace a 25-foot span if the county wants to contain periodic flooding beneath the bridge, the Frederick County Commissioners were told Monday. The bridge, if approved by state officials, would cost $383,000, with the state providing half the funding and the county paying the rest.
The “heat wave,” which has surrounded the region for the past several weeks, has had a positive impact on many businesses in the area and warm weather is expected to remain until the end of the month. According to David Lesher, meteorologist for The News-Post, the warm spell is caused by the jet stream located farther north than usual in the East for this time of the year and farther south in the West.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 2002
Long the minority in Maryland politics, Republicans are now reaping the benefits of their first gubernatorial win since Spiro T. Agnew left the post in 1969. At the head of Gov.-elect Robert Ehrlich’s transition team is a Frederick County resident who once held a top spot in the outgoing Glendening administration: James Brady. The 62-year-old Holly Hills resident, along with Lt. Gov.-elect Michael Steele, is co-chairman of Mr. Ehrlich’s transition team.
The man who decides if Frederick County Public Schools will be closed after it snows said he gets about 50 complaints every time he makes a questionable call. School transportation manager Richard Wandres Jr. said Thursday morning’s decision to cancel school was a no-brainer. But Friday? “We felt it was a little bit too risky,” he said. After an early-morning check revealed 1/4 to 1/2 inche of snow remained on some area roads, Mr. Wandres canceled school for the second day in a row.
