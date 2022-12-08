100 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 1922
That names of highways leading into Frederick should be changed is the opinion of members of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce. Considerable confusion already exists in the matter of names of highways leading into this city, it was pointed out, and that they are inadequate and antiquated. Extensions of North and South Market streets, West Seventh street, East Church street and Dill avenue are among the streets referred to as being in need of renaming. Objection was also voiced to the names of several highways entering Frederick. The name “Gas House pike” was one that drew forth considerable criticism. It was suggested that it could be given a better name, Monocacy Boulevard.
County children enunciate wants for Christmas: Dear Old Santa: I am a little boy eight years old. I go to school very day. I am in the second grade. I would like for you to bring me a BB gun. Please bring me a pair of rubbers, some candy, nuts and an orange. Don’t forget to bring me a story book. — Your little friend, Walter Biddinger, Burkittsville. Dear Santa Claus: I am a little boy 8 years old. I go to school every day. I am in the fourth grade. I would like to have a real automobile, sled, gun, gloves, oranges, Jassbro Jim and candy. — Yours truly, Edward Shankle, Buckeystown.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 1982
Emmitsburg’s police chief will be battling more than street crime when he asks the town’s commission to approve a long-range plan to expand and professionalize the tiny police force. Chief Thomas E. Keilholtz, trying to stem a high turnover rate and improve working conditions, is expected to forward a plan to increase police pay. And Keilholtz may request a fourth officer for the northern Frederick County town.
State police detectives are “developing a lot of interesting leads” in a series of burglaries in the Urbana area of southern Frederick County, a police investigator said Tuesday. In the past two months, about one dozen burglaries — most in daylight — have been reported in the area around Fingerboard Road and Md. 80, said state police Det. Sgt. John Reburn. “Mostly jewelry, guns, money and televisions” have been stolen from homes, Reburn said.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 2002
A Catholic church commission studying claims by a Pennsylvania woman that she had visions of the Virgin Mary recently said it did not believe the claims, sparking debate about how the woman was portrayed in the findings and how the commission conducted its investigation. Dr. Michael Sullivan, medical director of the nonprofit health care provider Mission of Mercy and husband of the alleged visionary, Gianna Talone-Sullivan, said he is concerned about the negative image the commission painted of his wife and inaccuracies in news stories about the findings. Ms. Talone-Sullivan drew large crowds to weekly prayer meetings at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Emmitsburg for 7 years, until Sept. 8, 2000, when the Baltimore archdiocese forbid her from using church property.
