100 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1922
Through the shortage of coal early in the fall, resulting from the long drawn-out railroad and mine strikes, wood is being used in many of the Frederick county schools. Although it requires more attention, school officials say that satisfactory results are being obtained. It has been many years since wood has been used so generally as fuel in the county’s school furnaces and stoves.
Brunswick high school will hold its annual carnival beginning next Thursday, December 14, and lasting through Friday and Saturday nights. This event is always one of the most attractive of the year in Brunswick and never fails to draw huge crowds. Fun and laughter are provided at the carnival. Suppers are served and refreshments, cakes, etc., are sold.The election of the queen of the carnival is always a part of the function.
Mr. Archibald Rutlidge, the noted poet and short-story writer, read his own words Friday evening in Brodbeck Hall. His group of patriotic poems were full of a deep feeling for our soldiers and also for those of our allies. His next group brought out an entirely different aspect. These were full of tenderness, love and appreciation for nature and for the big things in life.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1982
A security guard who frequented a local bar and lounge was flown from Frederick late Wednesday afternoon to “aid the negotiators” trying to end the dangerous standoff at the Washington Monument, police said. State police said Eagle II, a Washington-based U.S. Park Police helicopter, landed at the Frederick barrack to take John Wendell to the monument grounds, where a man was threatening to blow up the obelisk. Sources said Wendell may have talked with the suspect, tentatively identified as Norman Mayer of Miami, Fla., at the Silver Dollar Lounge several days ago.
Frederick County’s growth rate is expected to slow significantly in the next two decades because of social and economic changes, according to new population projections presented to the county planning commission. The revised statistics forecast the county’s population will increase by 156,900 by the turn of the century.
Frederick County’s first rabid raccoon was confirmed Monday by the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The rabid animal from Frederick County was captured after it fought with two dogs in the Point of Rocks area in the southern part of the county.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 2002
Three Mount St. Mary’s College students and one visitor were taken to area hospitals over the weekend for acute alcohol overdose, according to a school official. All four, who were under the legal drinking age of 21, have been treated and released, according to the college’s director of public safety.
Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge is fond of saying that if the hometown is secure, the homeland is secure. The burden is on communities to respond to any major disaster without outside assistance for the first 48 to 72 hours. To augment existing services and programs, Frederick County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee is looking for volunteers.
