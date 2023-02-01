100 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1923
Washington, Jan. 31 — All importation of narcotics into the United States was ordered summarily stopped today by the customs division of the Treasury Department. Alarmed at the seemingly large quantities of drugs coming into the country through the various ports of the Atlantic and Pacific seaboards, Treasury officials ordered importations stopped until the Federal Narcotics Control Board determines just what is “a proper amount” for medical and legitimate needs.
The sixth Baronet of Maryland, a direct descendant of the last English governor of Maryland, when the state was a property of Great Britain, was married Tuesday. He is Sir Timothy Eden, and according to dispatches from London, he was married to Miss Edith Prendergast, an American girl.
A three-mile stretch of state road, between Sharpsburg and the Potomac river, has been completed and opened for traffic, providing an improved highway from points in this state to the West Virginia state line at Shepherdstown. The completed stretch connects West Virginia at the latter town with the splendid road system of Maryland, affording residents of the former state an improved highway to Baltimore and Washington by way of this city, and also providing an improved road to other states by way of Maryland.Chicago — More than 660,000,000 Bibles in all languages have been printed in the world since printing was invented in the middle of the fifteenth century. According to George C. Buxton, Chicago publisher who presented this interesting estimate at the convention of the Subscription Book Publishers’ Association in Chicago. Approximately 8,000,000 Bibles are printed in this country and Canada annually,” said Mr. Buxton.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1983
No violent incidents had been reported in Maryland as the independent trucker shutdown began Monday. Even so, rumors of violence traveled the roadways almost as much as the great 18-wheelers. Donald E. Lee, night manager at I-70 Truck City declined to relate any of the rumors he had heard at his truck stop on the south environs of Frederick. “I don’t want to pass on any bad information,” he said Monday.
A portion of the old Sears building in downtown Frederick has been purchased by a Rockville developer, according to Richard E. Brady of Fredericktowne Realty. The section purchased is on South Market Street and was used as a hardware and garden supplies area by Sears. There is also an entrance from the old Sears parking lot. The area is zoned for business.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 2003
Officials at Alcoa Eastalco Works said Friday that up to 150 jobs may be cut at the Buckeystown plant because of lower prices and reduced markets. Without the reductions, the plant could be forced to close, the works manager said. The company said the reductions would affect both union and non-union workers. About 720 people, including 578 union members, work at Eastalco, said Chip Cook, president of United Steelworkers Local 7886.
Maryland municipalities are facing drastic and unpleasant cuts to their budgets because of reductions in the state’s spending plan, mayors told lawmakers Friday. “There’s a great deal of concern at the (Maryland Municipal League) level about the cuts in funding, Middletown Burgess Bill Thompson said. “The administration has indicated that there’s going to be a 4.3 (percent) increase in funding for local government, but unfortunately local government in their mind is county governments. The municipalities as a whole are facing a $20 million cut.”
