100 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 1923
Deputy Sheriff Allen Bartgis thought he had arrested the “wild man of Borneo” Friday afternoon when he picked up a man on Bentz street, near the corner of West Third, who gave the name of “Happy” Jones. At a hearing before Magistrate J. Grahame Johnson, he said his real name was Charles Jones. He added that in the course of his travels, he was known by half a dozen names. His clothing was in rags and his hair was matted with dirt and he carried a package that he called his lunch. In a strange town without a penny, suffering from exposure, hungry and nowhere to go, he possessed one asset — cheerfulness. Vagrancy was the charge and Justice Johnson gave him three months in the House of Correction. After the man had a bath, Sheriff Jones gave him a good supper, probably the first real meal he has had for a month, and furnished him a warm place to sleep last night.
Sprigg Hedges, Brunswick, yardmaster for the Baltimore and Ohio Railway at that place, is a patient at the Frederick City Hospital, having sustained several cuts about the eye as the result of being struck by a piece of board from a box car. He was standing next to a freight car loaded with mules Friday evening when one of the mules became unruly and commenced kicking. The board on the freight car was not strong enough for the mule and soon one plank was loosened and yielded to one of the kicks and struck Mr. Hedges in the eye. It is feared the patient may lose the sight of an eye.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 1983
Compared to Frederick County Board of Education budget hearings in the past, Wednesday night’s session contained few fireworks. Lasting close to two hours, participants still were able to rush home to watch “The Winds of War,” a television series about which several at the hearing were talking. The majority of comments on the proposed budget for next year centered on a supplemental budget of $1,500,000 for items such as extra teachers to reduce class size, library books, computers and improvements to vocational education.
A proposed $750,000 inmate Work Release Unit, which would add 40 beds to Frederick County’s new Ballenger Creek jail, received county planning commission approval Wednesday. The 106-bed jail and 40-inmate work release units are expected to meet prisoner housing needs into the early 1990s, said David M. Doxzen, jail administrator.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 2003
Frederick Police were searching Sunday night for two men and one woman suspected of stealing several thousand dollars from a craft show vendor as the Cabin Fever Festival show at the Frederick Fairgrounds winded down. According to Detective Sgt. David Reichenbaugh, a Maryland State Police officer who was providing off-duty security for the event, the theft occurred as the 273 exhibitors were packing away their goods.
About 30 people gathered at Baker Park Band Shell to march, sing and pray for peace Sunday afternoon. The group, representing six churches, walked downtown pausing on the sidewalks to sing “Let There Be Peace On Earth” before making their way back to the steps of City Hall. Noon Eastern time was the appointed time for people around the world to focus their prayers on a peaceful conclusion to the situation in the Middle East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.