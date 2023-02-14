100 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 1923
No progress was made Tuesday in the investigation of the kidnapping of Sister Cecelia at the Notre Dame Convent in this city on Monday afternoon, Sheriff James A. Jones said Tuesday night late from the Frederick county jail. It was said that just as soon as her condition allows, she will be questioned by Sheriff Jones in an effort to obtain new clues for the continuation of the search for the house in Baltimore, in which she was imprisoned. The Burns’ Detective Agency has been called in to help run down the kidnappers.
The pancake bell rang Tuesday morning. Its comforting sound did much to overcome the shivery feeling produced by the calendar, which indicated that the thirteenth day of the month had rolled around. Lucky is he who ate pancakes Shrove Tuesday, for no evil spell is strong enough to prevail against a good half dozen eaten appreciatively and gratefully on the day preceding the beginning of Lent. Why the pancake should be the distinctive symbol on the Shrove Tuesday coat-of-arms is a matter of interesting speculation.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 1983
Sunshine Saturday and Sunday softened the blow of Friday’s record snowfall as Frederick Countians continued to dig out from under nearly three feet of snow. The official snowfall total in Frederick City was 30 inches, according to State Police. Other places in the county, however, reported up to 36 inches.
There are some things in this world that just can’t wait. Milking cows twice a day is one of them. But getting the cows milked and fed during adverse weather conditions like this past weekend’s winter snowstorm may not have been so much of a problem for farmers as having adequate milk storage facilities when milk haulers can’t get in farm lanes to pick up supplies. A number of milk haulers in the area reported producers finally had to “dump milk down the drain” because milk tanks were overflowing.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 2003
Two minutes that helped end three weeks of fear and bloodshed were made public Thursday as Frederick County Emergency Communications released the tape of the 911 call that led police to sniper suspects John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo.
Frederick police cordoned off part of West All Saints Street on Thursday as part of their special response team used a battering ram to get inside an apartment for a search. No arrests were made as a result of the two-hour apartment sweep authorized under a search-and-seizure warrant in the first block of West All Saints Street, Lt. Tom Chase said. Police were mum about the nature of the investigation.
