100 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 1923
No developments in the way of clues that might lead to the identity or whereabouts of the persons who abducted Sister Cecelia from the Notre Dame convent, East Second street, Monday afternoon, were brought to light by the local authorities Thursday. Rev. William J. Kane, rector of St. John’s Catholic church and head of the institution from which Sister Cecelia was abducted, reiterated his firm conviction and belief that she had been kidnapped in the manner she related. While he was disinclined to think that the abduction was the plot of a secret society or organization, he said it was evidently the work of an enemy of the church. State’s Attorney Anders expressed the opinion that the kidnappers were members of a dope gang.
North Dakota hasn’t a thing on Frederick county. The most violent windstorm in many a year has held this section of the country helpless in its grip for the past two days and weather sharps forecast a repetition of this today. Trees were uprooted, poles blown down, wires broken, telephone lines and fences blown down, porches blown away and windows blown in and shattered. The storm was accompanied by a drop in the temperature. At 6 o’clock Thursday evening the mercury stood at 20 and the local sharp predicted that it would be as low as eight or 10 before morning.The Board of Visitors of the Maryland School for the Deaf held their semi-annual meeting Thursday at the Francis Scott Key Hotel. There being several cases of illness at the institution it was decided to meet at the hotel. Since the Christmas vacation the school has had its share of ailments including 21 cases of measles and 14 cases of scarlet fever. Both of these diseases being contagious, isolated quarters are required.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 1983
The saga of the proposed ski resort on College Mountain, near Emmitsburg, added another chapter Tuesday. Emmitsburg Mayor Richard N. Preston announced he is vetoing the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners’ decision to begin to negotiate a lease for the land for the resort. Preston, a professor at Mount St. Mary’s College, cited the lease of the land as the major stumbling block.
Tuesday’s 50-degree temperature helped Frederick County snow removal crews in their efforts to dig out of last weekend’s record blizzard. Crews will need at least another week to have all county roads open to two-lane traffic, said Ronald O. Linton, county highway department administrator.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 16, 2003
Frederick braced for a winter onslaught Saturday that was expected to unload inch after inch of snow across the region. With a 2- to 3-inch blanket covering the county from the storm’s first wave, the National Weather Service forecast “significant accumulation” as the snow continues through Monday. “By the time all is said and done, we’ll be looking at a foot of snow,” said Luis Rosa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Some areas, he said, could receive 16 inches.
Raymond Scott converted a school bus into a diner 42 years ago, and loyal lunchtime customers have been climbing aboard ever since. But Frederick streets are now absent Scotty’s Diner, also known as Scotty’s Bus. After years of cooking in a cramped bus, Mr. Scott, 67, is painfully in need of hip replacement surgeries. “I’m not retiring,” Mr. Scott said. “Most of those you see come in every day. One guy’s been coming in every day for at least 25 or 30 years.” For all the regulars, many of whom he counts as good friends. Mr. Scott feels “very bad” about his absence.
