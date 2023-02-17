100 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 1923
A scout hike will be held this morning, leaving Frederick at 9 o’clock, Scout Executive Oscar E. Grove, in charge. The youthful hikers will proceed on foot to the top of the Catoctin Mountains, near Braddock Heights. They will be accompanied on the hike by several scout executives and by Cyril Klein, district forest warden. Mr. Klein will give them instructions in forestry and points on conservation of forests.
Elmer K. Ramsburg, proprietor of Springfield Farms, Lewistown, Md., has a home-made remedy for roup, canker and other kindred ailments of poultry which he and his neighbors have used successfully for more than 10 years. The mixture is to be lighted in an iron pot, in a tightly closed poultry house, and produces a dense smoke. “About 15 minutes or half an hour of this ‘smoking’ treatment each night for several nights,” says Mr. Ramsburg, “is sufficient to effect the cure of ailing chickens.” Besides his personal interests in the business as the owner of one of the largest poultry plants in Maryland, Mr. Ramburg takes an active part in all movements for the general improvement of the poultry industry and is a recognized leader in the se maters in the states. Mr. Ramsburg’s stock comprises more than, 3,000 White Leghorn hens and pullets.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 1983
Frederick City’s snow removal budget already is overextended, Mayor Ronald N. Young announced at his weekly press conference. The expenditures could go over the budget by $20,000-$25,000 before snow from last weekend’s record snowfall is cleaned up, Young said.
Bids for the completion of the U.S. 15 dualization from Thurmont to Putman Road will be opened March 15, the State Highway Administration (SHA) announced Wednesday. Construction should begin in mid-June or early July. The project will take almost three years to complete.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 17, 2003
Snow pounded Frederick County at a rate of 1 to 1 1/2 inches an hour beginning early Sunday morning with forecasters predicting up to 30 inches by Monday afternoon. The storm, the second of the weekend, is the biggest of the season, and will likely be in the top five in history of the Mid-Atlantic, according to statistics from the National Weather Service.
The current snowstorm of 2003 may take its place among the top snow events in the history of the Maryland region. NOAA said in a recent report that Ben Franklin, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were avid weather observers and recorded major winter storms. The weather event of Jan. 28, 1772, was named the Washington and Jefferson Storm since both their diaries mentioned it. The storm dumped three feet of snow in the Washington area. Since official weather records did not begin until after the Civil War, it is not listed in any books, according to a NOAA document about Maryland area winters.
