100 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1923
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
100 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1923
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1983
Additional arrests are expected from a joint state-federal investigation into a cocaine trafficking ring that involved a Frederick attorney. The two-prong probe has resulted in the identification of 10 persons allegedly involved with narcotics. The second prong involved grand jury investigations into income tax fraud involving two Frederick attorneys. The tax fraud was not drug-related, investigators said.
City work crews continued to remove snow from Frederick City streets by the truckload. The trucks then went near the Monocacy Village Park on East Street where a large snow dump was forming. As each truckload was dumped, Butch Smith used a front-end loader to stack the snow until it was about 15 feet high.
About 10 Frederick City residents told city officials they believe trucks weighing over 1,500 pounds should be banned from parking in city residential areas. The citizens were responding to a request for input on a proposed ordinance that would ban large trucks from parking in residential areas because of noise and "aesthetics."
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 2003
Old man winter made a vigorous comeback, slamming the Mid-Atlantic with up to three feet of snow and blowing in gusty winds to create dangerous drifts.
As he looked out his window early Monday morning, Glen Eaves was startled by the sight of his cattle-filled barn collapsing under the weight of heavy snow drifts. The 30-year resident of New Midway, who owns a farm with seven or eight barns off Oak Hill Road, called the New Midway Fire Station and hurried out to the scene. About 100 feet of the 300-foot barn with 400 cattle in it fell in, he said. "There were quite a few cattle injured," Mr. Eaves said. "Some were mashed."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
As I dropped my backpack inside the spacious Lodge at Camp Potomac Peak, just outside Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, my hosts Jeff and Sam DuVal encouraged me to wake for the sunrise.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.