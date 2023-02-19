100 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1923
Twenty-four types of cars, ranging from the notorious Ford to the ultra-fashionable and expensive machines, will be displayed at the annual automobile show, which will open at the State Armory February 28 and will continue for three days. In addition to the automobile there will be accessories displays, motorcycles and lubricating oils. This is the first show to include oils as a part of its exhibit.
Coldest weather of the winter is expected today, according to the local weather observer. Sunday's low was 9 degrees, the second lowest to date, but it is expected to go far below this figure today. While this is cold cheer to the countian who has been shivering for a week, there is one bright spot in the dark cloud — it will commence warming up this afternoon, say W.O. experts.
"Don't be stampeded into buying sugar." This is the advice of Prof. H.C. York, head of the department of economics of Hood College, in discussing the sugar situation Saturday. He explained that the concerted move on the part of those who hold the sugar supply will fail if the public will simply not become alarmed and buy as if there were not enough of the sweet commodity to go around. There is an ample supply of sugar, says Prof. York.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1983
Even though materials Eastalco Aluminum Co. plans to store in an on-site landfill are not classified as hazardous substances, state officials said Friday night the design Eastalco engineers propose qualifies as a hazardous waste dump. State representatives told the residents there should not be any problem because wells at the plant will monitor levels of potentially hazardous substances. If any show up in tests, the state has the authority to demand action.
The Frederick County Board of Education came to the legislature Friday seeking relief from a school transportation system running in the red, but left — at least for this year — empty-handed.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 2003
Maryland mayors used the recent snowfall as a way to illustrate Tuesday just how cuts outlined in the governor's proposed fiscal 2004 budget would plow a chunk out of local municipalities, leaving them little choice but to cut services or raise taxes. Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty was scheduled to attend the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee hearing but pulled out because of the snow emergency at home.
Perhaps it's a requirement for residents who live on Winter Snow Court, but Mike Magerowski takes his sledding seriously. Actually, he takes his child's sledding seriously, and by the looks of his front yard these days, the entire neighborhood is benefitting. They flock to Mr. Magerowski's home to take their turn on his man-made sledding and snowboarding hill, a white aberration on the relatively flat landscape of Winter Snow Court in Frederick.
All-day kindergarten, increasingly seen as beneficial for parents, teachers and students, is catching on in school districts around the nation. The funding, however, isn't.
