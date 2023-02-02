100 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1923
The work of razing the old Elk’s Club building, corner of West Second and Courts streets, on which site Leo Weinberg will erect a handsome residence was begun Thursday by a force of workmen under contractor Lloyd C. Culler. It will be of colonial type, brick, with Indiana limestone trimmings and slate roof. Edwin L. Rothschild, Philadelphia, is the architect and it is expected that the new home will be completed in July or August.
A telephone system whereby people who are somewhat deaf may hear the sermons has been installed in the First Baptist church, this city, Rev. William C. Royal, pastor. The system, which is an innovation for Frederick, was installed on trial, it is understood, about three weeks ago, and those who have listened to the sermons over it have been more than pleased, it is said. The church has now decided to buy the system.
Between 15 and 20 one-room schools in Frederick county are now serving hot lunches to students and the idea is being adopted in other sections. It is through the efforts of the teachers in these various schools that the children are provided with hot lunches at noon. Among the schools which have recently adopted hot lunches are Monrovia, Philip’s Delight, Woodland, Pleasant Walk and New Midway. At Philip’s Delight, hot cocoa is served at noon each day and the milk for this beverage is carried by the teacher for a distance of about six miles to the school. There are about 30 children enrolled in the school.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1983
Indications of a movement to ban books from the classroom are cropping up again in Frederick County. This time, the parents aren’t going after books already in use. They’re aiming at a few textbooks teachers would like to purchase. And they’re not taking their complaints to the school board. Rather, they want the county commissioners to consider their objections when it comes time to budget money for new textbooks.
Groundhog Day is here again, and it brings weather predictions from one of the most unlikely sources — the woodchuck, commonly known as the groundhog. The official Frederick County groundhog is not the center of attention this year. She escaped from her pen last May, following the death of one of her former owners, Raymond Mathews. Mrs. Mary Mathews of Feagaville owned groundhog “Fearless Freddie,” 1978-80, before he died and was replaced by “Fearless Freda” until her disappearance in 1982. Approximately 100 friends and neighbors would attend groundhog festivities at the Mathews’ home awaiting the big prediction by their pet.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 2003
AP — Space shuttle Columbia disintegrated 39 miles over Texas on Saturday in a meteoric streak that rained smoking debris over hundreds of miles of countryside. All seven astronauts were lost, a tragedy that echoed the Challenger explosion almost exactly 17 years earlier. The catastrophe occurred, in the last 16 minutes of the 16-day mission as the spaceship glided in for a landing in Florida. “The Columbia is lost,” said President Bush, after he telephoned the families of the astronauts to console them. “The crew of the shuttle Columbia did not return safely to Earth but we can pray they are safely home.
It will take a long time for investigators to determine what caused space shuttle Columbia to fall to pieces Saturday morning, according to Robert Hotz, who investigated the 1986 Challenger explosion. Mr. Hotz, 88, of Myersville, said Columbia’s breakup occurred at a time of total communication “blackout,” which happens during every flight as the shuttle exits and re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere. Columbia contained many black boxes — instruments that track onboard communications and help investigators determine the cause of a crash — but they may not have survived.
