100 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 1923
Arrangements for the proper celebration of the sixtieth anniversary of the battlefield of Gettysburg are to be made within the next few weeks by a joint committee of the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce, Grand Army post, and veterans of the World War. It is the idea not to attempt a celebration of large proportions but to have a three-day program on July 1, 2 and 3 that will be in keeping with the occasion and allow veterans of both the north and the south to feel that the anniversary is properly remembered.
The schoolmaster is disappearing from the field of elementary education in Maryland. The stern pedagogue of tradition, who made the rod a companion piece of the atlas in imparting knowledge to a earlier generation, has been displaced by the gentler sex. Women teachers hold undisputed sway over the training of more than 90 percent of the 114,000 children attending school in the counties of the State, according to the annual report of Albert S. Cook, State Superintendent of Education. Not a single male teacher is to be found in the elementary schools of Calvert county, according to the report.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 1983
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 2003
Alcoa Eastalco Works in Buckeystown, which uses about 25 times more water than the second-largest consumer in Frederick County, is hinting at going out of business unless its water rate is slashed 60 percent by the county government, according to an Eastalco document marked “confidential.” The aluminum plant, which last month announced it is laying off up to 150 employees, made the request for the water rate reduction in a letter dated Feb. 7 to the county commissioners and some staff members.
Despite rising temperatures, concern grew Wednesday that the snow that piled up on area buildings would cause more collapses before melting reduced the weight on overloaded roofs. Fire departments were called in many times to remove snow from the roofs of homes, businesses and barns as the county continued to dig out from the storm that plastered the area earlier in the week.
For a fifth straight year, the Maryland House killed a proposal that would make it illegal for motorists to use a handheld cell-phone while driving. The perennial cell-phone bill was one of 16 proposals that met what was likely their official demise with sponsors withdrawing their bills or committees reporting unfavorable votes on the measures. Nextel spokesman Chris Doherty hailed the bill’s failure, saying that distracted driver statutes are already being used and “it’s a bad law to single out one distraction.” But Delegate Adrienne Mandel, D-Montgomery, said a ban is exactly what is needed, and she vowed to bring the measure back next year.
