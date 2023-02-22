100 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1923
The Board of Aldermen at their regular monthly meeting Wednesday night unanimously decided to build a new storage reservoir at the Fishing Creek receiver. While details were left for further consideration it is understood that the capacity in mind is from 30,000,000 to 50,000,000 gallons. City Engineer Emory C. Crum was instructed to make a survey at once after which the city will proceed to acquire, through purchase or condemnation, land necessary for the new reservoir.
At the recent meeting of the Maryland Forestry Association in Arundel Hall, Baltimore, the forested section of the Western Shore was divided into four parts for convenience in administration. C. Cyril Klein, warden for this district, plans a campaign of education for the purpose of eradicating the destructive forest fires. He has announced the following as figures of the loss from the forest fires in Catoctin and South Mountain during the past year. Acres of woodland burned, over 5,672, damage done, $10,977, expense of fires, $294.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1983
After 14 years serving the people of Woodsboro, Burgess Charles Crum has decided it is time to step down. “It’s not that I don’t like the job,” Crum said Monday night. “I just want to spend more time with my wife.”
Many public schools nationwide face what Dr. Ruth Love calls a “crisis in confidence.” But the Chicago superintendent of schools maintained optimism the crisis can be solved. Dr. Love addressed approximately 75 people at Hood College on Monday night as part of the school’s lecture series. Among those attending were several members of the local school board and school officials. To ease the “crisis in confidence,” the administrator advocated involvement by those outside the schools. “One of the most important things we can do is get parents with us rather than against us in education,” said Dr. Love, adding during the question and answer period she didn’t believe parents should “control” the schools.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 2003
Congress has allotted $105 million this month for a new research lab at Fort Detrick to study ways of protecting the American civilian population from a biological attack. The money will fund a joint effort between the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) “in conducting bio-defense research,” according to a statement released by the two agencies. USAMRIID has long conducted research to protect the country’s armed forces against biological attacks, while NIAID is focusing on safeguarding the general public from bioterrorism.
NEW YORK — The Jim Phelan Farewell Tour has been as low-key as the coach himself. Since he announced Jan. 16 this would be his last season at Mount St. Mary’s, Phelan has been honored during a short ceremony before each road game, bringing unwanted attention to a coach who has won 829 games. “That’s why I wanted to go to the end of the season before saying I would retire, so this wouldn’t happen,” he said. “But the school wanted me to do it so our fans in each area could come around, and I certainly appreciate it and it’s nice of them, but I’d rather not have to go through it.”
