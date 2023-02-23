100 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 1923
The Lions Club held its Washington’s Birthday luncheon in the Francis Scott Key Hotel Thursday afternoon. Rev. Charles D. Shaffer, general secretary of the local Y.M.C.A., was the speaker of the occasion and delivered an address on the life and work of George Washington. The club discussed what steps should be taken to promote child hygiene in the city. It was decided to furnish each school boy and girl with a tooth brush and tube of tooth paste. This, they decided, would be followed with talks on the importance to health of proper care of the teeth.
Students of Frederick high school were urged to seek employment in Frederick county and near their homes after they graduated, by Emory L. Coblentz, who addressed the students of the third and fourth year classes. Mr. Coblentz took as his subject, “Diamonds in Frederick County.” He spoke of the requisites to success and shown how it was necessary that the boy be honest above everything else.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 1983
Frederick County’s Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday night upheld a zoning administrator’s ruling that plans for a 24-hour service station outside New Market are compatible with the zoning on the 6.2-acre property. The ruling allows the Cardon Oil Co. to proceed with plans to build the controversial facility, which includes fuel islands for cars and trucks as well as a restaurant.
Thousands of pounds of food, most of it surplus government cheese and butter, to be given to needy Frederick Countians, were found spoiled in a local warehouse and will have to be dumped, county health officials said Tuesday. The dairy products, scheduled to be handed out by the Frederick Food Bank of the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, was in a refrigerated locker rented by the group. The food was valued at almost $60,000.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 2003
A slew of incidents were attributed to the fallout from the Presidents Day weekend storm, as steady rainfall overnight fell on top of already melting snowbanks. Standing water closed three roads in the county— Gas House Pike at Linganore Creek, Glissans Mill Road at Harrisville Road and Brethren Church Road at Catoctin Creek. Two teenage boys needed to be rescued when their pickup stalled in “four feet of rushing water” on Gas House Pike at Linanore Creek, according to Deputy First Class Roger Venzin, Lake Linganore’s community deputy. The Knoxville Sheetz shut down for a brief period Saturday and the Giant Eagle on the Golden Mile and the Brunswick Railroad Museum closed their doors for the day.
Sometimes development just doesn’t stop. Los Angeles has sprawled itself across hundreds of California miles and is still moving outward, replacing orange groves with subdivisions. Some Frederick County residents fear the same destruction will take place here, that development will continue until every acre of farmland and forest is lost to homes.
