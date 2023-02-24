100 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 1923
Frederick is to have a commanding position in the First Transcontinental Highway Travel Film ever produced. Other points to be featured also are Frostburg, Oakland, Cumberland, Hagerstown and perhaps one or two other places. The opportunity which the Western Maryland Chamber of Commerce seized upon to place before American tourists the scenic attractions to be found along the National highway.
Warehouse certificates representing approximately 525 barrels of Horsey whisky, were sold at public sale at the Courthouse Friday, at an average of about $50 per barrel. The liquor was barreled from seven to ten years ago and contained about 48 proof gallons. It is estimated that by process of evaporation from 12 to 15 gallons per barrel have been lost. The whiskey was sold to satisfy storage rental. The whisky was barreled during 1913-14-15 and is of high proof and excellent quality. Each barrel is numbered, corresponding to the numbers on the certificate. It can only be withdrawn, it is said, to be sold to druggists for medical purposes and permits can be issued only for this purpose.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 1983
Construction of a visitor’s center and interpretative trail for the historic Catoctin Furnace near Cunningham Falls State Park will cost over $1.4 million, Maryland park planners said Wednesday night. State officials expect to construct a visitor’s center in the Manor Area of Cunningham Falls park on the west side of U.S. 15 to serve the furnace area.
Lester Bowie Jr., trumpeter for the Art Ensemble of Chicago and a back-up musician for the likes of Jackie Wilson, Aretha Franklin, the Temptations and Gladys Knight and the Pips has ties to Frederick. Bowie’s father, Lester Sr., belonged to the Bartonsville Coronet Band, an 11-member group. Three other members of the Bowie family also belonged to the Bartonsville Band. According to an article in Esquire magazine several months ago on Lester Jr., the musician still has a black-and-white photograph of the band, prominently displayed in his home in Brooklyn. With six record albums already issued under his name, Bowie is planning to use the Bartonsville Band picture on his next album cover.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 2003
When traffic flow is altered on an interstate or highway near Frederick city, it’s a safe bet that downtown streets will be snarled in a gridlocked mass of vehicles. The causes vary — a fender bender on I-70, eager vacationers in July or a snowstorm in February — but the effects are usually the same: Just as an earthquake sends shock waves across the landscape, a minor accident on I-270 or U.S. 15 diverts cars onto city streets, creating congestion one stoplight at a time.
Every weekday, 40 percent of Frederick County’s labor force heads to jobs outside the county. The pull of higher wages, coupled with Frederick’s appeal as a place to live, appear to outweigh the frustrations of a long commute. As 41,000 residents leave the county, more than 15,000 people from Washington County, Pennsylvania and West Virginia hop on I-70, U.S. 340 and Md. 15, bound for jobs in Frederick County.
