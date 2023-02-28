100 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1923
Frederick countians are curious over the recent appearance of the mysterious “woman in black” who was reported to be roaming the streets of Funkstown and Benevola the last few weeks. She appeared at the home of Harry B. Witter, east of Frederick, Saturday morning at about 10 o’clock and asked to purchase meat and bread. Mrs. Witter gave her a sandwich and a glass of milk. She offered to pay for the food. The woman was attired entirely in black and wore, says Mrs. Witter, three black veils. She lifted the first veil slightly while she drank the milk, but carried the sandwich with her. Mrs. Witter said that she at first thought the visitor a man. Her hands were described as large, and she wore men’s gloves, which she left at the gate when she entered the yard to the house.
Sister Cecelia, the Notre Dame Convent nun abducted about three weeks ago, taken to Baltimore and kept confined in a room in the neighborhood of Camden Station until she escaped some hours later and returned to the convent, was taken to Baltimore Monday, it was said, in an effort to find the house where she was kept. The report, from a reliable source that she had been taken to Baltimore and the refusal of others in a position to know to discuss the matter has caused speculation as to facts.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1983
The seventh annual Frederick County Agriculture Week begins today and the farmers in the area have a story to tell in accordance with the theme: “Maryland Agriculture: You’ve Got It Growing For You.” According to Ronald Murphy, chairman of Frederick County Ag Week, the event is held to educate and inform city dwellers about the farming industry.
The G.C. Murphy Co. plans to open a Murphy’s Mart discount store in the Frederick Shopping Center, at the site of the recently closed Woolco store. Renovation and refurbishing work, which began Jan. 31, will be completed for a late May grand opening. The store will provide about 80 jobs.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 2003
Walk through downtown Frederick and listen to what type of winter it has been. Sounds of scraping, picking and shoveling echo, as the blue stripe of Department of Public Works trucks drive through slush down the streets. When asking “how are you?” a likely response is “sick of this stuff,” with a gesture to a nearby snow bank.
Meetings this week in Emmitsburg and Thurmont revealed a difference in water management strategies for the two northern Frederick towns. While the Thurmont Board of Commissioners are close to approving a measure that will set a reserve threshold for the town’s wells and put a freeze on future development, the Emmitsburg Zoning and Planning Board approved plans Monday for a new car wash.
