100 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 1923
What goes on behind the barred door of the average county jail? How many women are confined in them? What occupations are supplied them? These and other questions are being asked by the League of Women Voters in a questionnaire published in the Maryland Woman Voter, the official organ of the Maryland League of Women Voters, which made its debut Friday. The social hygiene questionnaire urges the women to “visit your county jail,” also the police courts and circuit courts “to observe the manner of handling cases of women and children.”
In the County News: New Market — Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Woodward took their mother, Mrs. Annie Lyddard, who has been visiting them, back to her home, near Clarksburg, on Tuesday to find some thief had broken into her cellar and stolen her store of shelled corn and 10 jars of blackberry jam. Woodsboro — Miss Lillian Trump, of Manchester, has accepted a position as stenographer with the Rosebud firm. Rocky Ridge — The following changes of residence will take place this spring: Mr. Clarence R. Moser to William Dinterman house; Mrs. Ross wood to Jesse Marshall house; Mr. Harry M. Pittinger to near Woodsboro; Mr. R. Waybright to near Detour.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 1983
Frederick County government workers will get pay raises “in the neighborhood of 5 percent” in the coming fiscal year, county leaders said Wednesday. While no final salary decisions were made in a four-hour closed session Tuesday, Commissioner Sterling E. Bollinger said, “A benchmark was established.”
Measures to curb alleged weather modification by seeding clouds with airborne chemicals to prevent precipitation — a plague on farmers — are slowly wending their way through the General Assembly, but need considerable amendments, according to their chief sponsor. More than 50 farmers showed up in Annapolis to complain that their crops were being sabotaged by the aerial antics, blaming everything from developers eager to finish construction projects to orchardists fearful of hail and sleet ruining their crops for contracting to modify the weather.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 2003
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Just before it disintegrated, space shuttle Columbia experienced and abnormal rise in temperature and wind resistance that forced the craft’s automatic pilot to make rapid changes to its flight path — possible evidence that some heat-protection tiles were missing or damaged, NASA said Sunday.
On a day when a groundhog in Pennsylvania predicted six more weeks of cold weather, residents in Frederick were treated to mild temperatures not felt in weeks. After shivering through a frigid January in which the thermometer frequently stalled in the single digits, residents basked in the sun on Sunday as the temperature reached a comparatively balmy 46 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.