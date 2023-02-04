100 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1923
100 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1923
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1983
The Frederick City Police Department began implementation Thursday of departmental improvements recommended by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. An IACP study, completed last October, cited 24 specific situations the local department needed to improve. One IACP recommendation called for appointment of the city's first permanent deputy chief of police. Lt. Pierce C. Stine Jr., a 12-year veteran of the city force, will become deputy chief Feb. 7, Police Chief Richard J. Ashton announced at a press conference Thursday.
Legal agreements outlining terms for Frederick Memorial Hospital's purchase of the Elm Street School were approved by the Frederick County Commissioners Thursday and readied for school board and hospital review. The local hospital wants at least half of the eight-acre Elm Street site for a $24 million expansion, and the school board is willing to abandon the building if other locations can be found for two programs housed there now.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 2003
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP)— NASA acknowledged Monday that its "best and brightest" minds may have gotten it wrong when they concluded in a report four days before Columbia disintegrated that a flying 2 1/2-pound chunk of insulation did no serious damage to the shuttle's thermal tiles during liftoff.
The end is near for a building at Fort Detrick where the U.S. Army once produced anthrax and other biological agents during its chemical weapons program of the 1950s and 1960s. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved plans to demolish the building and the National Institutes of Health, which now owns the building, is "in the final stages" of soliciting bids for the demolition. In 1969, Richard Nixon shut down the country's offensive biological weapons program and with it Building 470, eventually turning that structure that was once used to produce biowarfare agents over to the NCI for cancer research. NCI never used the building for more than storage and in the 1990s it was declared unsafe for use.
