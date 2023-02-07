100 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1923
The coming of the cold spell of Monday and Tuesday brought joy to the heart of many a farmer who happens to have a pond on his place. Ice froze the surface of a number ponds in a depth of five or six inches, and several farmers gathered their first ice of the winter. Several farmers in the vicinity of Lewistown and Utica were busy cutting ice until the snow drove them in late Tuesday afternoon. The ice crop throughout the county has been the lightest in years, according to reports.
Plans involving the expenditures of about $5,000,000 for the development of the Potomac Public Service Company, a subsidiary of the American Water Works and Electric Company, were presented to directors and stockholders Tuesday at the annual meeting of the company. The gathering brought together business men from four states, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, representing many millions of dollars in capital and marked the closing of the most successful year of the operation of a company which was organized twenty-five years ago as a struggling trolley line.
Before the largest crowd of the season, two very fast games of basketball were played on the Armory floor Tuesday evening. The Frederick High School basketball team defeated the St. John’s Literary Institute quint in the opening game by a score of 45 to 37 and the Maryland State School for the Deaf triumphed over the American Legion quint by a count of 28 to 10.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1983
Good Morning! “It takes less time to do a thing right than it does to explain why you did it wrong.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Declining farm prices are “a worldwide problem and that makes it tough to deal with,” Maryland’s senior U.S. senator told two Frederick County farming groups Saturday. Sen. Charles McC. Mathias, a Republican, said he’s proud of Maryland and the way those in agriculture have “been able to hang in. It’s a pretty tough time, when you look at the national scene,” he said. Mathias was one of many legislators at Saturday’s Frederick County Farm Bureau-Frederick County Pomona Grange annual legislative meeting. National, state and county issues were discussed at the session.
Frederick County’s “Mr. Prosecutor” is Lawrence A. Dorsey Jr., but to almost everyone, he’s known as “Tommy.” As the newly elected Frederick County state’s attorney, he is the most visible and powerful member of the state’s attorney’s staff, although he does not see himself as “the prosecutor.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 2003
Good Morning! “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead
All pets adopted from the Frederick County animal shelter will be neutered on site by private veterinarians, according to a policy approved Thursday by the county commissioners, who were satisfied the plan doesn’t unfairly compete against other vets. The policy will replace the shelter’s current system, in which people adopting pets automatically get vouchers from the shelter to have the pets fixed at various outside clinics. The problem, Animal Control Director Harold Domer told the commissioners, is many people don’t redeem the vouchers, even though doing so is a condition of adoption. That contributes to the overall population of unwanted animals, increasing the eventual need for euthanasia, he said.
