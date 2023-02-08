100 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1923
Considerable talk is heard around Brunswick these days about the improvement of the public road from Brunswick to Knoxville, which is now almost impassable, and about the proposition to make the bridge across the Potomac river at this place a bridge free of toll charges.
There was little canning of fruit done in Frederick county during the past season and for this reason, the sale of canned fruits in local stores has been even better than usual. Canned pineapple seems to head the list of “best sellers,” with apricots a close second.
Frederick county does not have a population of tea drinkers. Some efforts are said to have been made to introduce the habit of afternoon tea to the city, but such efforts have failed miserably. The consumption does increase somewhat during the summer season, when iced tea is a favorite beverage. The average sale of tea in Frederick is less than one quarter pound per family, per month. Those figures would seem to indicate that Fredericktonians are not “hard” tea drinkers, whatever other faults they may have.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1983
The Frederick County Board of Education and a teachers’ union have reached an impasse on contract negotiations after three months of talks. The argument concerns salaries and activities compensation.
A prisoner’s complaint to Frederick County grand jurors has prompted a court-ordered investigation into health problems at the antiquated jail on West South Street. In a two-page report, grand jurors listed three major problems at the jail, but expressed the hope the new facility will alleviate the problems of (1) inadequate physical activities, (2) unpleasant sanitary conditions in the living quarters and (3) overheating of the building.
Emmitsburg police Chief Tom Keilholtz hasn’t had a weekend off in 10 months. Keilholtz has been working long hours since May 1982. According to the chief, he has put in the hours trying to contain the dramatic rise in crime in Emmitsburg. According to the 1982 Annual Crime Reports, which Keilholtz submitted to the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting on Monday, crime in the northern Frederick County town has reached astronomical proportions. The Emmitsburg three-man police force responded to 3,296 service calls during 1982. It’s an increase of 171 percent over 1981.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 2003
Seven inches of snow carpeted Frederick County on Friday, sending out road crews and giving students an unexpected day off from school. The snowy winter has had government accountants working overtime. Frederick Board of Aldermen approved a budget transfer giving the city $66,000 to cover snow removal costs. In mid-January, the Frederick County Commissioners approved a budget shuffle that put $291,000 into their snow removal fund. And the State Highway Administration has already spent more this year than it originally allocated for snow removal.
Two more Frederick County delegates have signed on to a bill that would allow research into the use of medically prescribed marijuana to ease suffering among the seriously and terminally ill. “I thought it was a good idea for medical reason to have it as another item in the toolbox, to help people who are ill,” said Delegate Galen Clagett, D-Frederick, now one of 55 co-sponsors of the bill. Also signing on was Delegate Patrick Hogan, Republican, who represents the second City of Frederick seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.