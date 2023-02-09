100 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 1923
Sheriff James A. Jones received information Thursday from a resident of near Walkersville that threw some light on the identity of his mysterious prisoner, William “Jakey” Jacobs. According to the information, Jacobs had worked in the locality of Walkersville for many years and is well known in that neighborhood by a number of persons. Burley Smith, of near Walkersville, informed the sheriff that he knew Jacobs and that he would visit the jail Saturday or Sunday and talk with him. He added that if he felt sure that the man’s mind was not affected, he would give him a home.
Birds and other game must be fed while snow is covering the ground in Maryland or thousands of them will starve to death, said State Game Warden E. Lee LeCompte in issuing an urgent appeal to the pubic in which he asks for co-operation to save the game during the present cold wave. “It is only necessary for farmers and sportsmen and bird lovers to divert a little time and a small amount of grain to save many birds and game animals throughout the State of Maryland,” he said.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 1983
The export of high technology to the Soviet Union must be curtailed before any real headway in arms control talks can be made, according to a member of the House Armed Services Committee. Rep. Beverly B. Byron, D-Sixth, spoke Tuesday evening to the Baltimore Council of Foreign Affairs at the Inner Harbor’s World Trade Center. Rep. Byron cited the gap between U.S. and Soviet defense statuses and spending in the past decade, which has left the United States in an inferior position in arms negotiations.
Police say last week’s fire and vandalism incident at Frederick High School was not related to another vandalism incident the previous week. In the first incident, two youths heated a doorknob to a storeroom early Jan. 27. The teacher badly burned his hand when he went to open the door and was treated and released at Frederick Memorial Hospital. The two suspects in the chemistry lab fire on jan. 31 weren’t students, while students were responsible for the hand-burning incident. Tim May, a state fire investigator, and city police are still investigating the case, but haven’t yet arrested anyone.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 2003
The initial burn didn’t hurt as much as the healing. First, it looked sort of crispy; then it turned white and slimy. Burn creams might have hurried the healing, so Vaseline was used instead. The scars Kevin Rhoderick proudly presents today were not the result of an accident. Forming a cross, they were the result of at least a year’s worth of nerve building and deliberation. The brand on Mr. Rhoderick’s left arm is another form of body modification that, while not as widespread as tattooing or piercing, is on the rise. As one practitioner put it, the brand is usually sought as a “rite of passage,” be it spiritual, fraternal or religious.
People hoping to move into one of Frederick County’s “moderately priced dwelling units” will be waiting a long time. No one know how long, but officials say the first home in the program are not likely to be built this year.
Legislators are taking their first crack at laws, which if passed, would allow charter schools set up in Maryland, as an alternative to a traditional public school education. Maryland is one of 11 states that doesn’t have charter school laws on the books. More than 3,000 charter schools have opened in the country.
