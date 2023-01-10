100 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 1923
The architect’s drawing of the new Commercial State Bank building upon which construction will be commenced April 1 was exhibited at a banquet of the directors of the bank and of all the branch banks at Wayside Inn by B. Evard Kepler, architect. It will be a four-story building which will occupy all the space of the present banking house and also that of the building which houses Haines’ shoe store on South Market street.
Announcement of J.A. Williamson as postmaster of the Frederick office has created considerable speculation throughout the city and county as to the successor. The new postmaster will be a Republican. Postmaster Williamson being a Democrat, the selection of a Democratic administration. The impression seems to prevail that the Republican State Central Committee of the county will not be in a hurry in selecting a candidate for submission to President Harding. In this event it is thought that Assistant Postmaster Irving S. Biser would take over the office and would be in charge until the successor qualified.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 1983
Frederick’s first independent sales director with Mary Kay Cosmetics Inc. debuted recently in a ceremony held at the Sheraton Inn. Brenda Toms achieved the position of sales director following a three-month qualification period in which she developed a personal unit of beauty consultants and exceeded specific company sales goals.
Freshman Bernadine Bocus scored 30 points on 13-for-16 shooting from the floor and was instrumental during a second-half run which propelled the Mount St. Mary’s College women’s basketball team to a 71-59 triumph over the host Senators on Sunday (in the championship game) at the Davis & Elkins Tournament.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 2003
Gov.-elect Robert Ehrlich’s plan to allow slot machines at horse tracks does not extend to off-track betting establishments, such as The Cracked Claw restaurant in Urbana, a spokesman for Mr. Ehrlich said. The Cracked Claw owner John Poole said he favors slot machines at his business and has discussed the subject with several state lawmakers representing Frederick County. The Cracked Claw is one of three off-track betting locations, known as OTBs, under the jurisdiction of the Maryland Racing Commission.
Residents of the Gambrill Park area who have experienced repeated “brownouts,” or longer-lasting power outages, met with officials from Allegheny Power on Thursday night. Their concerns were addressed by the power company’s employees, but there is little Allegheny Power can do to solve the ongoing reliability problems, General Manager of Operations Linda Moss said. She said most outages happen because of trees and it can sometimes take crews longer to repair problems because of the area’s terrain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.