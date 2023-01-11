100 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1923
“The economic life of Maryland depends on successful agriculture, and it is the farmer the government must help,” Governor Albert C. Ritchie said Wednesday evening at the Empire Theatre at a general meeting of the county farm bureaus, federations and state associations. The Governor’s speech was a general survey of the needs of the Maryland farmer as the state’s executive saw it, and a demand for legislation bettering marketing conditions.
New activities are being planned at Frederick high school. One is the installation of the school cafeteria. The work of preparing the cafeteria for opening and use by the pupils is being completed and hot lunches will be sold to those who remain at the school during the noon hour. The cafeteria will be conducted entirely by members of the domestic science class. Meals will be served at cost. At present, only ice cream, potatoes and cold sandwiches are being sold, but it is hoped that the sale of hot lunches can be commenced the first of next week.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1983
Frederick Memorial Hospital wants Frederick County to float a $20 million general obligation bond for expansion of the health care facility, county officials said after a closed-door session. Using the county’s ability to issue lower interest bonds, the hospital could realize “a significant saving,” said James E. Klutz, hospital administrator. “We could build more projects by going that route.”
The U.S. Postal Service said Monday the old Frederick facility probably will be leveled within a month. Joyce Booker, USPS public information officer, and the demolition contractor, Potts and Callahan of Baltimore, will begin notification of city officials Tuesday: “It is our intention to block the sidewalks and two traffic lanes on Carroll Street during normal working hours. The barricades will be removed at night.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 2003
Rep. Roscoe Bartlett departed Friday for Antarctica on a 12-day journey that will include stops in Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia. Dr. Bartlett joined other members of the U.S. House Committee on Science, as well as National Science Foundation Director Rita Colwell, to review NSF programs and facilities. The group will spend three days in Antarctica visiting U.S. research stations, including the Amudsen-Scott South Pole Station, McMurdo Station and the Crary Science and Engineering Center.
When the Mexican Army surrounds the Alamo again this year, it will pound the defending Texans with artillery made by a Frederick company. The Mexicans who swarm over the Alamo’s walls this year will consist of extras hired by Touchstone Pictures, the Disney film company. Alamo defenders will be played by Dennis Quaid, Jason Patric and Billy Bob Thornton. Movie producers hired Cannons Online founders Forrest Taylor and Chuck Tressler II just late last year and asked them to make 17 artillery pieces for the movie, said Mr. Taylor, company president. Filming for “The Alamo” begins Jan. 20.
