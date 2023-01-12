100 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1923
After having conducted a dairy business for the past six or seven years, Albert Fogle, East Patrick street, has sold his milk plant to William H. Moore and will retire from business. He had conducted a pasteurized milk plant and supplied several hundred customers.
Expressing deep sympathy for the plight of the farmer who, he said, had been passing through the most serious depression in the history of American agriculture and predicting an improvement of conditions during the coming years, Secretary of Agriculture Henry C. Wallace, who was the leading speaker at the afternoon session of the Maryland Agricultural Society in the Opera House Thursday, held the undivided interest of the 1,500 farmers and visitors who heard him. In the introduction to his address, Mr. Wallace said that he had been struck on his journey from Baltimore to Frederick with the similarity between the agriculture of this section of Maryland and that to which he was accustomed in Iowa.
New York — New York physicians, after perusing all the records available, announced that Mrs. Henrietta Stone, aged 17, had made medical history when she gave birth to a baby boy with a full set of teeth. The infant died.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1983
“Informal discussions” have been held on the possible Frederick County purchase of the sewer and water systems in the Fountaindale development near Middletown, parties to the talks said Tuesday. Fountaindale, a development with about 550 homes, is one of the few subdivisions in the county not served by public water and sewer utilities.
Frederick City may be able to purchase the old county courthouse after all. After the previous Board of County Commissioners repeatedly rejected the city’s attempt to purchase the old courthouse for a city hall expansion, the new board Tuesday agreed 4-1 to consider the city’s request to buy the building. Board President Galen R. Clagett disagreed with the other members. “I want us to give them (the city) the answer we’ve given them for the past two years and say ‘no.’ I think the building is part of county heritage and ought to remain in the county’s hands,” he said.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 2003
Regular customers at Bollinger’s Restaurant in Thurmont were placing their orders with a lump in their throats Saturday morning. After more than 50 years as a town gathering spot, the restaurant is being forced to close because it’s losing its lease at Thurmont Plaza Shopping Center. Q-C Enterprises, the Hunt Valley corporation that bought the shopping center in foreclosure, notified owner Donna Bollinger that the business had to vacate the premises by Jan. 31.
Every weekend for the last 10 years, Mary Ann Martin has trapped feral cats at the car salvage yard at Stup’s Garage south of Frederick. On Mondays, Ms. Martin, who is a member of the cat rescue group Pet-4-Pets, has a standing appointment at a veterinarian’s office to get the cats neutered and vaccinated. She then releases them back into the salvage yard, where she feeds them every morning. They find shelter in the wrecked vehicles. Between 75 and 80 feral cats make their home at Stup’s Garage. But feral cat colonies can be found all over the county — and the local feral cat population is increasing.
