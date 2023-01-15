100 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1923
The meat house and carriage shed of Charles Abrecht Staley, near Yellow Springs, were entered by thieves recently. A quantity of meat and a horse blanket were stolen. The horse blanket was missed Thursday morning, but the meat theft was not discovered until Friday, when Mrs. Staley entered the building and found three hams and five sausage moulds missing. On checking up on the poultry Saturday, they found that a number of chickens were also missing.
Warfare will be waged against the carp, with the understanding that no armistice will be signed until this destroyer of fish spawn and aquatic plant life has been exterminated from the waters of the state of Virginia. Just how this undertaking will be accomplished is yet to be worked out. Frederick county, Md., has long been against the carp, but has failed so far in legislative backing. But according to Harry Kennedy, representative of the Potomac Anglers Association to the Virginia Game Wardens' Convention, the Virginians are determined to rid themselves of the pest regardless of work and expense.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1983
Repair work to the Weinberg Center soon will be underway, according to Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young. A state grant will partially fund the project. Improvements at the center include stabilization, insulation, electrical and heating repairs, bathroom renovations, stage lighting, extension of the stage apron and renovations in the dressing room area. The 1,181-seat theater was donated to the city by the Dan Weinberg family in 1977. The facility sustained some interior and exterior damage during the Frederick flood of 1976.
July has been targeted as the time when several Frederick County Board of Education operations will be moved from the East Church Street headquarters to the former American Legion building next door. With the relocation, "the only thing that'll be left to worry about is parking," said Harold L. "Bud" Bauers, purchasing supervisor, whose office is in the basement of the current building. Some employees, he said, have to park three or four blocks away.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 2003
Prosecutors looking to bring a death penalty case against 17-year-old sniper suspect John Lee Malvo said Tuesday that fingerprints on the murder weapon and other evidence link him to three slayings and a fourth attack that left a man critically wounded. Prosecutor Robert Horan Jr. also said Mr. Malvo tried to extort more than $10 million from authorities in exchange for stopping last fall's attacks, making his demands through a pair of notes and two phone calls.
Officials said Tuesday eastern Frederick County's next high school is planned for a 65-acre site along Yeagertown Road in the Lake Linganore subdivision. Although the site is not finalized, it was the only location school officials presented as an option Tuesday to the Frederick County Commissioners. The site, close to Md. 144, is one of four locations that were scouted within Lake Linganore, said Ray Barnes, the school system's facilities director.
