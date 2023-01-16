100 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 1923
J.F. Frysinger gave an organ recital Monday evening to one of the largest audiences ever seen at Brodbeck Hall. This was the first recital on the new pipe organ, which was the gift to Hood College of Theodore Wood, Chambersburg, Pa. The organ, which was built by the Moller Company, of Hagerstown, comes up to the highest expectations.
The first half of winter came to a close Monday. So far the weather has dealt fairly well with Frederick this winter. No unusual cold wave has gripped the city. What is better, the Weather Bureau said Monday that no cold wave is in sight.
When contractors excavating for a large, new hotel on lower Connecticut Avenue in Washington recently found a strata of earth far below the surface containing the remains of tree stumps, trunks and roots, they decided they were “out of luck” and that the foundation would not be firm enough. But when the discovery was brought to the attention of scientists, the latter decided they were in luck for the trees were the remains of giant cypresses that probably grew and died more than 25,000 years ago. Scores of trees were found in the acre and a half that were more than six feet in diameter. Many ranged as large as fourteen feet. The remains were found in three more or less distinct horizontal zones in what was one time a swamp. For its records, the National Lumber Manufacturers’ Association made photographs of the discovery.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 1983
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 2003
Hostilities didn’t wait for a mayor and board workshop to begin Wednesday, as Mayor Jennifer Dougherty and Alderman Bill Hall had words as the officials were taking their seats before the meeting started. The argument began as Ms. Dougherty and Mr. Hall had words about the alderman’s lack of a response to her greeting, and the conflict escalated from there.
Jim Phelan, who has coached men’s basketball for 49 years at Mount St. Mary’s and has the most victories of any active coach in the country, will announce his retirement at a press conference today, The News-Post has learned. Mr. Phelan will remain as coach for the remainder of the season. With 824 wins, the 73-year-old Mr. Phelan has the most victories of any current coach in college basketball and is the third winningest coach ever among Division 1 coaches. He has an overall record of 824-515.
