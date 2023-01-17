100 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1923
A survey for the relocation of the county road in Petersville district leading off the Harpers Ferry state road near Jefferson and running to Brunswick will be conducted in the near future. The county commissioners and County Surveyor Emory C. Crum had planned to visit the location Tuesday afternoon and determine the new route, but the trip was postponed on account of the inclement weather. It has been suggested that the highway should be relocated so as to cut out a steep hill known as Lloyd’s hill.
The bequest in the will of J. Wilson Leakin, well-known Baltimore lawyer, providing $200,000 for the erection of a “summer White House” within fifty miles of Washington was bitterly assailed in the House Monday by a representative from Texas. The Texan declared that there is too much tendency in this country “to follow the example set by royalty” — to have a summer White House “somewhere else.” He insisted that the president is not a monarch but an American, adding that if a summer White House were established in Maryland, there would soon be a movement launched to establish a winter White House in Florida.
Figures showing the percentage of attendance in the schools of the county have been compiled and made public. Teachers have been obliged to send reports of attendance to the office of the school board ever since the passing of a the compulsory school attendance law in 1916, but this is the first year that a record has been kept of the percentage of attendance each month.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1983
Several local farmers have faced hardships in the past few months after the cooperative they had been shipping their milk to announced it cannot meet its debt demands. Damon Dairy Processing Corp. of Baltimore has reportedly filed bankruptcy papers in a Baltimore federal court.
“Although the dreamer is dead, we are still alive,” Rev. John Holland told a crowd gathered Saturday night to observe the birthday of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sponsored by the Frederick branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the banquet at Watson’s Family Restaurant featured speeches, prayers and musical salutes to King.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 2003
The Frederick County Commissioners voted 3-1 Thursday in support of joining Frederick city’s planned tax breaks for businesses along the Golden Mile. The city recently passed a resolution expressing its intent to turn the ailing strip along U.S. 40, including the Frederick Towne Mall, into a tax credit district. “We cannot let the Golden Mile die,” Commissioner Bruce Reeder said.
The cost of plowing snowy roads and cleaning up fallen trees this stormy winter has hit taxpayers hard. The Frederick County Commissioners raided an emergency fund and juggled other budget numbers Thursday, approving $134,000 in extra overtime pay and $157,000 for contacted labor, salt and de-icing chemicals.
