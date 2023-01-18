100 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1923
100 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1923
A home economics club has been organized for Liberty by the women of that district. An enthusiastic meeting of the women of Liberty and vicinity was held at the home of Mrs. Edgar Hammond, Liberty, and a permanent organization effected. The next meeting of the club will be held at the home of Mrs. Otis B. Stone. Lessons will be given in dressmaking at this meeting by Miss Thompson, County Home Demonstration Agent.
Mrs. George Lee Bready, the famous opera singer, will give an entertainment at Brodbeck Hall, Hood College, the evening of January 19. She will render “Pelleas et Melisande,” one of the best of modern French operas. Mrs. Bready is fortunate in being able to play the piano appealingly while talking lines on stage directions.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1983
Potts and Callahan Co. began the task of salvaging the front of the old Frederick post office recently and by the end of Monday’s workday, the lion heads were removed from the front of the building. Also, part of the roof was demolished. Workmen will continue to remove the front of the building piece by piece to be saved by the Maryland Historical Trust, before the building is completely demolished.
Nearly 100 Crestwood Village residents may receive real estate tax refunds of $8 to $18 because Frederick County incorrectly billed them for the development’s common recreational property. The refund process, however, may cost the county more than $700, which the Maryland Tax Court ruled the property owners were entitled to receive from the county.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 2003
Gov. Robert Ehrlich’s first budget is balanced on a $402 million raid of the state’s transportation fund and $395 million bet on slot machines. The $22.9 billion spending plan, submitted Friday, means Frederick County would take a $4.9 million hit in transportation funds.
As the nation prepares for a possible war with Iraq, police agencies nationwide have seen their staffs being affected by the military call-ups with reservists being sent into action. So far, the impact on Frederick County’s police forces has been minimal, with only three officers on, or about to go on, active duty status as the United States bolsters its presence in the Persian Gulf.
