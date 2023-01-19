100 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 1923
While officials of the State Health Department declare that there is an epidemic of influenza in the counties of the state, one death and 29 new cases of influenza were reported to Baltimore City Health authorities yesterday. Dr. C. Hampson Jones, Health Commissioner, said although the number of cases exceeded those of last year, the situation is not at all alarming. Across the state there were 98 cases, mostly from the Eastern Shore counties, reported today. “The situation is not considered so serious, because the disease this year is not as dangerous as it is most years,” said Dr. Riley. “Generally speaking, it is milder in form. ... There is nothing much that can be done except to warn people to be careful. That is what we are doing.”
The first of a series of lectures on practical subjects was delivered by Charles McC. Mathias before the Economics class at Hood College Thursday morning. Mr. Mathias chose as his subject “Banking from the standpoint of the bank and the banker.” In his address, Mr. Mathias sketched the organizations and functions of a bank, illustrating his talk by citing examples of what takes place in everyday banking.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 1983
For $24 million, Frederick Memorial Hospital can add 40 beds, make significant renovations and expand auxiliary patient services. The expansion could cost the average patient another $30 a day for 20 years, according to the hospital administrator. At a press briefing Tuesday, hospital Administrator James K. Klutz said the plans are tentative and must be approved by the state’s health planning authorities. FMH officials envision a four-story, 86,000-square-foot addition to be constructed where the hospital’s gravel parking is now. Park Place would remain virtually the same.
The developer of a $15 million Ramada Hotel planned in southwest Frederick said Tuesday he is “moving ahead” with the project even though his Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB) expired last month. William B.D. Harris said “we gave up on the IRB” as the method to finance the 223-room complex off Jefferson Street near the U.S. 15 interchange. “We’ve just about completed financing” through conventional loan channels, Harris said. Construction could start sometime in March.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 2003
By 9 a.m. Saturday, four hours before the peace march began at the Capitol Mall, about 50 people had gathered in the Frederick Friends Meeting house at 732 N. Market St. They were among the many Frederick-area residents who journeyed to the nation’s capital in freezing temperatures for the anti-war demonstration planned by International Answer.
Lake Linganore and several area creeks are seriously polluted, according to government documents released last week and tentative findings in several studies. There are no health hazards associated with drinking treated water from the polluted sources, according to two local experts familiar with the various data. Rather, the experts said, the pollution threatens the ecosystem.
