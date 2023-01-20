100 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1923
The warmest weather in the past five or six weeks, or to be more exact, since December 12, settled down upon Frederick city and county Friday. For a whole period of 24 hours, the mercury in the official thermometer remained above 32, or the freezing point. The lowest for the day was 3 above freezing, or 35. And early in the afternoon, at 2 o’clock, the official thermometer registered 50, or 18 above freezing and just 20 under summer heat.
State Game Warden E. Lee LeCompte defended the bounty system of protecting game in discussing the rabbit bounties that he is now paying out and declared that he would like to see the law extended to include the fox. “I think it would be a very good thing if the state offered a bounty on foxes,” said Mr. LeCompte. “The fox is responsible for the destruction of game, and they are increasing every year. In some sections they are becoming a nuisance.”One of the oldest farms in Creagerstown district is the Walnut Bottom farm, belonging to Mrs. Martin J. Eigenbrode. It is located on the Western Maryland Railway, just east of Rocky Ridge. Being one of the oldest farms in Frederick county, it boasts of a history dating back into the colonial period, long before the outbreak of the Revolutionary War. The land in the tract is extremely level.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1983
Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young said Wednesday night he definitely will not run for re-election in 1985, but will seek “a really big office or go out and make some money.” Young revealed his intentions during a speech to the Frederick County Homebuilders Association, where he presented the proposed Carroll Creek Project to members and guests.
The Frederick County school administration wants a 14 percent hike in local funding for 1983-84. “Fourteen percent is a steep increase given the economic situation,” acknowledged School Superintendent Stuart D. Berger. But he added: “I still maintain education is not getting its share of the monies” from the county.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 2003
“I have no problem with it,” said Randy Weddle, past commander of Frederick’s American Legion Post 11. “As an American citizen, everyone is entitled to their opinion.” Other veterans gathered at the post Sunday expressed similar sentiments about the Washington demonstrations against plans for an American attack on Iraq. “As long as the protest is peaceful and legally done, I have no problem with it,” said Ed Daugherty, a Frederick resident, but member of the Thurmont American Legion Post 168. “That’s what this country is all about. ... I don’t agree wit it, but they sure have a right to do it.”
Martin Luther King Jr. would have celebrated his 74th birthday on Jan. 15. During the late ‘50s and throughout most of the ‘60s, Dr King preached the message of nonviolent change and fought for social justice and freedom for all races. In 1983, the third Monday of January became a national holiday in honor of Dr. King. Two Frederick churches combined services on Sunday in a gesture of unity to help keep Dr. King’s dream of racial harmony alive. Grace United Church of Christ, predominantly white, and the Grace Pentecostal Worship Center, predominantly black, joined services for the third year in honor of Dr. King.
