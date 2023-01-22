100 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1923
None but a Maryland architect will be permitted to draw designs for the six Maryland National Guard armories to be erected in six towns. The armories are to be built in Hagerstown, Centreville, Cumberland, Silver Spring, Easton and Crisfield. They will be be built on the same plans as the armories now in use in Frederick, Annapolis and Salisbury.
Russell S. Grams, about 30 years old, Buckeystown, was arrested Saturday evening by Policeman Roy Hiltner, charged with operating an automobile while under the influence of liquor. He was taken to police headquarters and turned over to Sheriff James A. Jones, who lodged him in jail for a hearing this afternoon. Grams was arrested on East Patrick street after he had run into two automobiles and also run into the Wachter Brothers building. He stated the impact with the first machine bent the steering rod of his car and that he was unable to control it. According to the officers, however, he was "considerably" under the influence of liquor and unable to drive his car.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1983
The gasoline tax bill, highly touted as a boon for state and local governments, is a bust for the national trucking industry. It's especially a bust for independent truckers, the ones who own their rigs. They're talking of striking Jan. 31, of hitting the country where it hurts — in the belly. Grocery stores depend on trucks for food Other merchandise that's transported by independent truckers also will have a hard time reaching the public.
Frederick City has received approval for a $630,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to be used for housing rehabilitation, slum and blight clearance, and community-owned economic development. The funding will pay for rehabilitation of four homes on the 100 block of West All Saints Street, rehabilitation of 11 owner-occupied homes, clearing blight and slum areas on West All Saints and South Market Streets, a laundromat for South Frederick, an economic development project involving the sale of orange juice and other homemade foods, and administration costs.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 2003
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty is trying to schedule at least one mediation session for herself and the board of aldermen, she said Tuesday during her weekly press conference at City Hall. The mediation session, or sessions, would be hosted by Community Alternative Mediation, or Calm, with offices on North Market Street and a nonprofit agency funded by the state. Ms. Dougherty and Alderman Bill Hall have repeatedly clashed during city meetings.
As Frederick has grown through the years, its cab services haven't. Overseen by the city's Taxicab Commission, which meets sporadically at best, the industry is governed by an ordinance dating from 1961 and a commission that hasn't met since the summer of 2000.
On his visit to Mount St. Mary's campus last week, incoming president Tom Powell told the college's communication director to take a note: In the future, the president's house should be referred to as the president's home. Once in office, Dr. Powell predicts one of his first projects will be creating more dorm space to attract more students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.