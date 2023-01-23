Baltimore — Campaigns both for and against the daylight saving ordinance, which will again be voted upon in the spring elections, have been opened by backers and opponents of the plan. Favoring the enactment of the ordinance as a permanent law, the Windsors Hills Improvement Association opened the fight for its passage. One valid objection, members said, is the fact that it is not state and nationwide, but was confined to the large cities. Theater managers and labor organizations, backed by the farmers of the state, have already shown themselves opposed to a renewal of the plan. At their recent meeting in Frederick, the Maryland Farm Bureau Federation went on record as being opposed to daylight saving time.
Members of the Frederick bar held a meeting in the Courthouse Monday afternoon. Chief Judge Hammond Urner and Judge Glenn H. Worthington attended the meeting. Milton G. Urner was made chairman of the meeting. About 30 members of the bar were present and much enthusiasm prevailed. It was the first association of its kind that has ever been organized in this county.
Since December 1, H. Lookingbill, of Ladiesburg, this county, and R.T. Richards and Raymond K. Stride, of Frederick, have enlisted in the Navy at the Hagerstown recruiting station.
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
A truck driver’s delivery went both boom and bust Wednesday when his cargo of paint thinner and other materials exploded in the back of his truck in the 500 block of East Potomac Street in Brunswick. No one was injured, including the driver of the truck, who had gotten out to ask directions. The driver, from a nearby porch, “saw the roof of his box truck explode and the lid of a drum flew out. The lid was found in an alley one block north,” Brunswick Police Chief Col. Clark Price said.
An Illinois minister-turned-lobbyist squared off against a Thurmont barbershop owner Wednesday night in an animated debate on legalized gambling and whether slot machines should be allowed at Maryland racetracks. The debate at Frederick Community College was sponsored by state Sen. Alex X. Mooney, who said he will probably vote against slot machines. He wanted to hold the town meeting because “I owe it to both sides to hear their positions before I vote on it. ... I have friends and supporters on both sides.”
Landlords came out in force Wednesday night to protest a proposal by the city of Frederick to institute a rental licensing program that some said is unjustified and could put lower income residents out of their homes. City officials, however, said the program would ensure that the over 8,000 rental units in the city would be clean and safe. The city’s original plan proposed an annual $100 per rental unit fee for inspections by code enforcement officers, generating almost $1 million for the city’s general fund. A revised proposal significantly reduces the frequency and cost of the inspections.
