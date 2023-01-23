100 Years Ago

Baltimore — Campaigns both for and against the daylight saving ordinance, which will again be voted upon in the spring elections, have been opened by backers and opponents of the plan. Favoring the enactment of the ordinance as a permanent law, the Windsors Hills Improvement Association opened the fight for its passage. One valid objection, members said, is the fact that it is not state and nationwide, but was confined to the large cities. Theater managers and labor organizations, backed by the farmers of the state, have already shown themselves opposed to a renewal of the plan. At their recent meeting in Frederick, the Maryland Farm Bureau Federation went on record as being opposed to daylight saving time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription