100 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1923
The weather prevailing in the city and county Tuesday presented a marked contrast to that which had previously held sway in these parts. For a period of 48 hours, the mercury in the official thermometer had remained above freezing. But on Tuesday, it remained below this figure for the entire period of 24 hours. Snow or rain may be expected today, according to the observers.
Edward Angell, aged about 54 years, is at the Frederick City Hospital nursing a fracture of the leg sustained in an accident at the American Foundry and Manufacturing Company’s plant, West South street, Tuesday morning. A heavy piece of iron slipped and fell on him while he was at work at that plant.
With the Civic Club backing a movement for the extension of the trolley line to Mt. Olivet Cemetery, interest in the project has increased. For some time, there has been agitation to get the Potomac Public Service Company to make this improvement, but not until recently were definite steps taken to place the matter before the organization. To accomplish this, it was felt that the people should be given the opportunity to express their views by placing their names on petitions.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1983
In two typical American small towns, Woodsboro and Jefferson, the postmasters who for more than a quarter of a century have never underestimated the importance of getting the mail through are retiring. Maurice E. Murray from Woodsboro and John Corun from Jefferson both love to serve their neighbors, but have similar gripes about the way many view the Postal Service.
Today, Mike Giglio and his truck are supposed to be in Michigan. Instead, the trucker from Akron, Ohio, plans to join other drivers on a convoy to protest the nickel-a-gallon fuel tax increase and other legislation they claim is detrimental to their livelihoods. In a telephone interview Sunday night from the I-70 truck stop outside Frederick, Giglio said an estimated 65 rigs are expected to leave here at around 8 a.m. for the capital.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 2003
The governor’s trimmed capital budget for 2004 is bad news for the county’s overcrowded school system, officials said Thursday. “It’s pretty bleak, no matter how you look at it,” said County Commissioner Jan Gardner. “It’s excessively bleak if we don’t moderate growth.”
Flight restrictions again were imposed Thursday over the Frederick Watershed as FBI officials acknowledged the move was tied to the ongoing anthrax investigation. “We have no information that indicates there is any public safety hazard, but we want to comment about this matter now because people have a concern over public safety,” Special Agent Barry Maddox said Thursday evening from Baltimore.
As the mercury plunged into the single digits Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a wind and wind chill advisory for the entire Washington area. As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, temperatures at Frederick Municipal Airport had dropped to 16 degrees, with wind gusts topping out at 24 mph. The wind chill was 1 degree. Carroll Creek was frozen solid Thursday afternoon near the C. Burr Artz Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.