100 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1923
Residents of West Third street were annoyed Tuesday night by the barking and yelping of a dog. Early Wednesday morning, an investigation brought to light a small, emaciated canine chained to the garden fence in the rear of a residence. Some heartless person, it is thought, chained the dog to the fence in such a way that its head was drawn taut upright. It remained in this position until released. A neighbor gave the dog some food and sheltered it.
Plans for the development of a “farm bloc” both among the voters of the state and in the General Assembly were said by a state agriculturalist to be under discussion, with a regular program in a formative state. At present, the discussions are said to be confined to local farmers’ gathering, but in time, a general conference is planned to whip the proposition into practical shape. While no outstanding grievances are cited by members of this embryo farm bloc, a feeling was said to prevail that the agricultural element is not receiving the consideration to which it is entitled by its prominence and weight in the state.
Steps have been taken to organize a bowling league made up of members of the Francis Scott Key Post of the American Legion. Captains for six teams have been named by Post Commander B. Ralph Zimmerman. It is planned to have the season start on February 1 and to last until the middle of April. Each team will roll once a week. All games will be rolled on the Pythian Castle alleys.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1983
A new reporting system of minor criminal offenses will begin Feb. 1 in Frederick County between Maryland State Police and the county sheriff’s department. The program, Telephone Reporting System (TRS), is the first of its kind in Western Maryland to be conducted on a countywide basis.
Two days remain for the public to offer written comments on proposed revisions in the Frederick County Board of Education’s Family Life curriculum. The proposed changes are in a 46-page report written by a 10-member citizens’ committee.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 2003
The Environmental Protection Agency reclassified the Washington region’s air pollution problem as “severe” Friday, starting a countdown for area governments to submit plans to improve air quality. The reclassification, from serious to severe, was required after environmental groups sued the EPA, which had not cited the local governments for their failure to meet standards set in the Clean Air Act. The new classification covers Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, Washington and five Northern Virginia counties.
In a victory for the Frederick Keys on Friday, state lawmakers advanced the team’s push for expanded alcohol sales at baseball games and other Keys-sponsored events. The bill would allow wine sales during games, not just beer, and permit both beer and wine sales at events such as wrestling and concerts in Harry Grove Stadium.
