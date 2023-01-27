100 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1923
It would seem impossible for a small pig to block traffic on Frederick’s main highways and to keep it held up for nearly three-quarters of an hour, yet that is exactly what happened at the Square Corner Friday afternoon at about 1 o’clock. A half-grown pig being taken through the city by a Park Mills man got loose at the Square Corner and took refuge under a trolley car, which happened to be standing on West Patrick street in front of the Central Fruit Company. The owner and others got under the trolley, poked about the car with poles and attempted to coax, urge and drive the pig out from the place of refuge. Automobile lines became longer and longer. But finally, the animal was captured and dragged from his place of refuge, and traffic was again resumed.
Emmitsburg and Middletown are entirely without hard coal. The shortage of adequate fuel supplies has caused a serious condition and a number of the heating systems can be operated only with hard coal. Application was made to D.C. Winebrenner III, of the county fuel committee, by residents of these towns.
Too much Hahn proved the undoing of the Frederick high school basketball team, and that quint lost to the five representing Westminster high school in a game played in the Carroll county town, the final score being 32 to 12 in favor of Westminster high. This tall lanky basketeer who plays center for the Carroll countians shot eight field goals and two fouls, scoring 18, or over half of his team’s points. Ditman and Weigle also shot well for Westminster.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1983
Funding for the first phase of the Carroll Creek flood control project is the top priority on Frederick City’s legislative requests for 1983, delivered to Annapolis last Tuesday. Other city items for which state funding is requested include $150,000 in matching funds for McCurdy Field and an additional minor league and Babe Ruth league complex at Fort Detrick.
Frederick County officials are taking an inventory of available space to find out if the county can sell the old courthouse to Frederick City and still retain enough space to house bulging county offices. Questionnaires are being distributed to each county department and agency asking the workers if their working space is adequate or to identify areas where it’s inadequate.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 2003
The Villages of Urbana (VOU), a planned unit development, is being designed to offer a unique quality of life, according to developer Anthony Natelli. Space has been set aside for an elementary school and a park. In addition to a mixture of homes at VOU, a grocery store, restaurant and office have been proposed.
With below-freezing temperatures across the state, taking a two-week trip someplace warmer might sound tempting — even if that warmer place is Antarctica. Reps. Wayne Gilchrist and Roscoe Bartlett returned last week from a 13-day trip to Antarctica, where Mr. Bartlett said the weather at McMurdo Station was warmer than what greeted them upon his return home. “It was a very interesting science trip,” said Mr. Bartlett, R-6th, of what an aide called a “grueling” trip to review science research programs and facilities in Antarctica, Hawaii and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.
