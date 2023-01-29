100 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1923
Stuart, Va. — Patrick county (Va.) has the largest apple tree in the world. It is 120 years old, with a record of 132 bushels of winesaps in a season. The big fellow is 12 feet around breast high. It spreads 70 feet and is still hale and hearty. The oldest apple orchard in the world is eight miles from Stuart. More than 100 years old, many of the winesap trees do better than 100 bushels for one tree in one season. Some of these apples are 13 inches in diameter, being the largest ever grown.
A man's heart must be right if he is to be a minister in the Protestant Episcopal Church in the diocese of Maryland. And that is not so trite as it sounds for it is not enough for Bishop John Murray that the minister's heart be "right" spiritually. It also must be sound physically. Candidates for the Protestant Episcopal ministry in Maryland must take a physical examination.
Groundhog Day is February 2, also known as Candlemas Day. The groundhog will come out of his hole and decide just what kind of weather will ensue for Frederick County folks. If the little rodent sees his shadow at noon that day, he will return back to his hole, knowing well that the shining of the sun on that day bodes ill weather for six weeks to come. However, if the sun does not come out and if the little animal does not see his shadow, folks can count on an early approach of spring.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1983
It was business as usual Friday at I-70 Truck City at the southern limits of Frederick. Scores of the big 18-wheelers lined up for fuel and checking as their drivers grabbed a quick mug of coffee or a meal. Most of the talk at the truck stop centered on the pending "shutdown" which operators say will begin across the nation Monday. Some drivers prepared to deliver a "last load" before the strike date, while others claimed they were finished "until something is decided one way or another."
Montgomery and Frederick county fire marshals are asking the public for help in their investigations of a string of suspicious fires in the Damascus, up-county region that date back to early spring 1982. Between that time and Jan. 20, 1983, there have been 56 suspicious fires in unoccupied, roadside structures, Capt. John Best, assistant Montgomery County fire marshal, said.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 2003
Xhale, a popular but controversial Frederick city nightclub, was convicted by the Frederick County Liquor Commission for the fourth time for selling to minors. Tuesday's conviction resulted from a police sting operation conducted by Frederick County Sheriff's deputies in September.
Frederick County arts advocates joined with hundreds of others in breathing a sigh of relief Tuesday, when Gov. Robert Ehrlich promised to maintain the current level of arts funding, even providing a 1 percent boost for next year. More than 400 leaders in the arts gathered for Maryland Arts Advocacy Day to learn, network and lobby with legislators from their home counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.