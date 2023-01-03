100 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1923
Baker Johnson, a well-known attorney-at-law, brother of Dr. William Crawford Johnson, was found dead, asphyxiated from coal gas, at his home, West Third street, shortly before eight o’clock Tuesday night. Thomas Leakins, an attendant, was also found dead in the same room from the same cause. In a room on the third floor, Mrs. Eloise Young English, sister-in-law of Mr. Johnson, and her two daughters, Ruth, 14, and Louise, 11, were found ill from the fumes. Mrs. Johnson, who has been ill for the past several days in a room adjoining her husband, was not affected. The gas came from a fireplace stove in the dining room. Mr. Johnson occupied the room, on the second floor, directly over the dining room, heated from the stove by a register.
What is supposed to be the first American flag ever flown in European waters has been located in Centreville, Md., Joseph Keefer told the Association of Oldest Inhabitants at its annual New Year’s Day meeting held at the Union Engine House, Nineteenth and H streets, Northwest. The flag, which is in the possession of H. Anthony, of Centreville, was unfurled from the Continental ship Ranger, commanded by John Paul Jones, Mr. Keefer said. He said efforts will be made to have this flag brought to Washington and placed in the Capitol.
There are only about 1,500 communities in America which can rightfully call themselves “cities,” but there are 75,000 “towns.” The people of the farms comprise only one-third of the total population, but when to these are added the residents of the 75,000 towns, the non-urban population becomes one-half the total.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1983
Robert S. Rothenhoefer puffed peacefully on his pipe and listened Sunday night as friends and colleagues paid tribute to him and to his 23 years as Frederick County State’s Attorney. Rothenhoefer will retire from the office today as Lawrence A. “Tommy” Dorsey is sworn in.
America’s willingness to pay for a product delivered free of charge for years — the TV show — was a dominant theme in 1982, as video pioneers scrambled to wire the country for cable and network executives grasped at a dwindling share of the home audience. No fewer than six national cable television networks, including two devoted exclusively to news, were launched in 1982, and at least 16 more were planned for introduction in 1983 and beyond.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 2003
Hoping to lure large retailers to the slumping Golden Mile area, the Frederick Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 Thursday to make the strip a tax credit district, despite their confusion about the specifics of the program. Alderman Donna Ramsburg dissented, saying she did not think the board knew what it was voting on.
Rivers and creeks swollen by New Year’s Day rain overran their banks Thursday, closing more than a dozen rural roads in Western Maryland. The flooding, while not severe, made managers at the Monocacy National Battlefield near Frederick wary. They closed a half-mile trail along the Monocacy River and removed some outdoor exhibits at the Civil War site.
Heavy rain created havoc for Brunswick’s wastewater treatment plant Wednesday night, causing about 1.5 million gallons of partially treated water to spill into the Potomac River.
