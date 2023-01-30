100 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 1923
A homeless family of fourteen, refreshed by a good night’s sleep and Frederick county home cooking, will take to the highways again this morning on another lap of their trek westward toward Ohio. The family arrived here Sunday from Washington and were quartered overnight at Montevue hospital. Early today they expect to renew their weary travel by foot with Youngstown, Ohio, as the destination, where the father, John Aikens, hopes to get a job. The family, showing plainly the effects of days of plodding, which have brought them to this point from Florida, arrived in Frederick Sunday afternoon in a truck which had been provided for the trip by a Washington tailor.
Struck by an automobile and dragged a distance of 50 or 60 feet on the road between Woodsboro and Liberty Sunday afternoon, Jesse J. Keeney, 15 years of age, son of Jesse Keeney, Walkersville, received painful lacerations and bruises about the head. he was taken to Frederick City hospital where it was stated late Sunday night that his injuries are not considered serious.
Princeton, Ky., Jan. 29 — Mrs. Lonnie Dickson, 48, a trained nurse, who has sneezed almost continuously for more than 120 hours, stopped sneezing last night. She started at 5 a.m. last Monday and sneezed from eight to twenty-five times a minute all week. Aside from being exhausted, the woman was reported to be resting normally today. Dr. W.T. Morse, one of the physicians who attended her, discovered the cause of all the trouble. He said a wild hair was removed from the woman’s nose and the sneezing abated thereafter.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 1983
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 2003
Delegate Richard Weldon said Tuesday he will sign on to a bill that will allow the terminally and seriously ill to use marijuana to gain some relief from their symptoms. Like many legislators who support the idea, a cancer sufferer has touched Mr. Weldon’s life personally. “I lost an uncle who died of cancer,” he said. “You know, this was a 6-foot-3 (inch), 260 pounds of big, vibrant, vital guy and we watched him wither away to nothing before he died. One of the contributors to his rapid decline in health was that he had no appetite, and he couldn’t eat.” The use of the drug would at least have allowed his uncle to eat and take in calories to keep his strength up in the hope of finding a timely cure, he said.
The George Markell Farmstead, located at 4825 Buckeystown Pike at Marcie’s Choice Lane, Frederick, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The farmstead consists of a brick dwelling built about 1865 and brick, stone and frame outbuildings, some of which were in place during the Civil War’s Battle of Monocacy on July 9, 1864. The Markell Homestead, with its lane to the Ballenger Creek ford of the Monocacy River, served as the primary approach route to the battlefield by Confederate troops under General Jubal Early.
