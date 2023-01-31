100 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1923
John W. Fout, a well-known farmer of near Harmony Grove, accidentally fell from the second floor of his barn Monday afternoon and sustained a fractured skull. He was taken to the City Hospital, and while his injury is serious, he was reported Tuesday night to be doing as well as could be expected. Mr. Fout and his son, Bowyer, were engaged in hanging a door from the loft of the barn. In some manner, Fout slipped and fell a distance of 10 or 12 feet.
More than two hundred and fifty persons attended the card party for the benefit of the Frederick baseball club, at the State Armory Tuesday night. The big auditorium was brilliantly illuminated and provided a very attractive appearance. Bridge and five hundred were played. The tables were extravagantly arranged and no effort was spared to afford the guests a pleasant evening.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1983
Relationships between the Frederick County Commissioners and the county school board, two agencies inextricably tied by the funding process, have been smitten with distrust and lack of communication in the past and don’t show any signs of improving. That relationship was exemplified when the commissioners first saw the school board’s 1983-84 budget proposals in newspapers. Even Sterling E. Bollinger, the commissioner’s liaison to the school board, had no prior knowledge of the board’s proposed budget and neither did any of the other commissioners.
The noise level in Frederick probably set a record about 9 p.m. Sunday. That’s when the Washington Redskins’ fullback John Riggins raced 43 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, which gave the Redskins a 20-13 lead over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 2003
Frederick County is the worst violator of a state law requiring an adequate number of election polling places, and compliance will require budget hikes for the county elections department, according to Director Stuart Harvey. The law aims to prevent overcrowded voting locations by requiring equal numbers of polling places and precincts. But Frederick County has 38 polling places and 56 precincts.
As the FBI wrapped up its latest anthrax investigation in the Catoctin Mountains, Frederick County officials wonder if the check is in the mail. An FBI spokesperson would not say what, if anything, the agents found and would not say whether they will return. Meanwhile, Frederick County has submitted a bill to be reimbursed for the highway crew and firefighters who assisted in an earlier search of the area in December. “We have not been paid as yet,” said Walter Murray, deputy director of operations for the Department of Fire and Rescue Services.
