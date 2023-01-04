100 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1923
Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of this city, Cumberland, Hagerstown, Frostburg and Oakland will meet at the Fort Cumberland Hotel, Cumberland, this afternoon at which will be discussed the organization of a Western Maryland Chamber of Commerce, embracing the five towns. Col. D. John Markey, James H. Gambrill Jr. and A.W. Herbert will represent the Frederick Chamber of Commerce.
Right on the heels of “Happy New Year” comes the income tax blank. All taxpayers who made returns and net income of $5,000 or less for 1921 soon will receive blanks from collectors of internal revenue, being mailed today, for returns for the year 1922. Forms for making returns on net income in excess of $5,000 soon will be issued and mailed to taxpayers who filed similar returns for 1921.
The hunt for Grover Cleveland Bergdoll, millionaire draft dodger, who escaped from military authorities two years ago and fled to Germany, was resumed off the North Carolina coast today. Authorities stated they believed Bergdoll to be aboard the steamer Aquarius, bound from Bremen to Wilmington.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1983
The archives for this date are not available.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 2003
Frederick County highway crews hit the roads before dawn Friday. “There was a couple of inches of ice on the roads in places like Thurmont, Emmitsburg, Wolfsville and Foxville,” said Donnie Crum, assistant superintendent of the county highway department. The feeder schools of Catoctin High School opened two hours late, but the remainder of the county schools were on time.
An effort by the Dougherty administration to improve communication with state legislators erupted into heated words on Friday as the city hosted several heavy-hitting Frederick County state delegates and senators in an appeal for state funding. State Sen.-elect David Brinkley told the mayor and board of aldermen that it was “embarrassing” the way the city handled the Stewart Seal controversy at the Weinberg Center, leading to an animated discussion between Alderman Bill Hall, Mayor Jennifer Dougherty and Mr. Brinkley. Mr. Seal was essentially fired for improper use of the Weinberg Center’s budget. The discussion ended when City Attorney Heather Smith advised the mayor and board that legally they should not be discussing a personnel matter in public.
