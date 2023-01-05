100 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1923
Miss Alice Carter, who has been stenographer at the Chamber of Commerce, has resigned to accept a similar position at the new Francis Scott Key Hotel. Miss Virginia Shook has been named stenographer at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Another county district contemplates the erection of a memorial to those who served their country during the World War. The idea of erecting a memorial that will suitably commemorate the sacrifices made by the youth of that district in their country’s service has spread until it mounts to a concerned move. Backers of the plan, among whom are some of the best known residents of the district, plan to call a public meeting in Myersville at an early date for the purpose of outlining plans for the drive to raise funds necessary for the erection of a suitable memorial and for deciding what form the memorial shall take. It is suggested that the memorial be erected in Myersville, the district center.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1983
Three Fisher’s Hollow Road residents told the Frederick County Commissioners Tuesday they aren’t getting their tax dollars’ worth because they believe the county is moving too slowly in rebuilding a bridge on their road. Construction began in July. Fisher’s Hollow Road resident Ruby L. Marsh said he thought the bride should have been finished by now. He said he was told construction would take four months. But it’s not finished and he wants to know why.
In coming up with its own cable television ordinances, the Mount Airy Town Council appears to be concerned that Carroll County’s CATV model ordinance is too complex and inflexible for their needs. The council is also concerned that the town of 893 households with 2,450 people does not need an extensive and inflexible CATV regulation that could only be changed after public hearing.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 2003
The first question — what number tripled is half of 42? — was pretty easy. Then things got tougher: What’s the least positive integer that can be added to 412 to yield a multiple of three? And by the time question 49 rolled around — (x+y)(x-y) when x=15 and y=5 — only two middle school math competitors remained where 16 had once stood. Colin Crampton of Walkersville Middle School stated correctly that the answer to the last question was 200 and thus became the countdown champion of the Frederick County Math Open.
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said she’s “still having fun” being the mayor of the second-largest city in the state of Maryland. However, she would probably be the first to admit her first year had its share of highs and lows, success and failures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.