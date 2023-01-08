100 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1923
The first real sleet of the season formed in Frederick county Sunday. Streets and roads were unsafe for travel. Cars skidding to the side of the road or street were abandoned by drivers. Machines found it difficult to climb the slightest elevation and the steeper hills of the county were found to be almost impassable for motor vehicles.
The House today adopted an amendment to the District appropriation bill, sponsored by Representative John Philip Hill, of Maryland, designating the new $5,000,000 bridge across the Potomac at Georgetown as the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in honor of the author of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
40 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1983
Frederick County Grange members acknowledged Friday they drafted a resolution at their October meeting to remove County Commissioner Richard L. Grossnickle as planning commission president. Grange Legislative Chairman James Moser said the resolution is not aimed at getting rid of Grossnickle. "We seem to think the president or chairman of a board shouldn't be a member of the county commissioners," Moser said. No other county-based board or commission has a county commissioner as its president or chairman, Moser said.
Frederick City's move to annex Fort Detrick is "out of first gear," City Planner Thomas C. Pauls said. City officials may complete the process by late spring. A survey of the land to be annexed is being completed, and the matter will come before public hearings at two mayor and board of aldermen meetings and a planning commission meeting, Pauls said. "As far as the Army is concerned, we've interposed no objections," said Norm Covert, public information officer for Fort Detrick. "We've already given our approval."
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 2003
The Thurmont board of commissioners surprised developers Tuesday night by changing the 60-day waiting period to to weeks for lowering water restrictions from Level Three to Level Two. The change in policy is retroactive to Jan. 3 when town wells reached high enough levels. Developers, who have prohibited from seeking permits for almost a year under Level Three restrictions, can begin again on Jan. 17. Residents will also see some restrictions lifted.
The Frederick County Commissioners on Tuesday named James Shaw as Planning Division interim director. He will take over Monday for Steve Horn, who is leaving after about one year. Mr. Shaw joined the Planning Division in 1974 and was director from 1980 until his retirement in 2000.
